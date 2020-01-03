The stars of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; They think Denise Richards will stop following Brandi Glanville's fight!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Reportedly, the ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are worried that the cast member Denise Richards will leave the show after fighting with Brandi Glanville.

"Much of the cast of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; feels Denise will be done with the show and won't even show up for the meeting," a source close to the production of the Bravo show told HollywoodLife. "They feel that they no longer have an interest in being close to them, since they haven't filmed in a group setting in years after saying it would appear and not."

Recent Articles

"Throwing a coin at your sorcerer,quot; from "The Witcher,quot; is a Bop and you need to be on Spotify immediately

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
"Throwing a coin at your sorcerer,quot; from "The Witcher,quot; is a Bop...
Read more

The best workout routine to tone up – Expert Coach Tips – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

How even Stevens' team helped Shia LaBeouf mark her first kiss

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Buena Vista Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock Shia LaBeoufThe first kiss was one that you will never forget. The 33-year-old actor...
Read more

Migrants crossing the English Channel to the United Kingdom multiplied by six in 2019

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
LONDON - The number of migrants who arrived in Britain on small boats crossing the English Channel increased more than six times over the...
Read more

How long is Victor Olofsson out? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on rookie Buffalo Sabers

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Buffalo Sabers suffered another blow on Friday with news of rookie forward Victor Olofsson's injury. Olofsson will waste time with...
Read more
©