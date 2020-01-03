The stars of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; They think Denise Richards will stop following Brandi Glanville's fight!

Reportedly, the ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are worried that the cast member Denise Richards will leave the show after fighting with Brandi Glanville.

"Much of the cast of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; feels Denise will be done with the show and won't even show up for the meeting," a source close to the production of the Bravo show told HollywoodLife. "They feel that they no longer have an interest in being close to them, since they haven't filmed in a group setting in years after saying it would appear and not."

Since Lisa Vanderpump's departure from the program, some speculated that it would be Camille Grammer who was bothered by the bad girls, but it seems that Denise has been receiving many successes during the filming, and turned out to be the protagonist of the ladies. replacement pincushion.

They were also upset because Denise skipped the final cast party on the show.

"They know she is busy, but they feel they are too, and if she wants to act, she shouldn't have done the show for another season," the source continued.