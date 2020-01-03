The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Emily Simpson apologizes to her husband Shane for not being her best

Orange County housewife Emily Simpson has issued a public apology to her husband, Shane Simpson, for not being the best in 2019.

"During the past year I had trouble walking, exercising, going up and down stairs … I even got to the point where I couldn't tie my own shoes. I couldn't sleep at night. I was depressed, irritable, sad, etc. Suffering of chronic hip pain was debilitating physically, but also mentally. It had a great impact on my life, marriage, relationships, psyche, body, etc., "he wrote on Instagram.

"Being able to climb steep hills to reach the top of Patriot Trail was a crucial moment that allowed me to feel like before. I was afraid that girl would be gone. But she is not here. She is here, ready to take over 2020."

Then he continued to apologize to Shane.

The apology is surprising considering how bad Shane was with her during the current season of the show. Shane has been seen mocking Emily's diet, avoiding spending time with her and belittling her in general.