The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Emily Simpson apologizes to her husband Shane for not being her best

The star of 'RHOC' Emily Simpson apologizes to her husband Shane for not being her best

Bradley Lamb
Orange County housewife Emily Simpson has issued a public apology to her husband, Shane Simpson, for not being the best in 2019.

"During the past year I had trouble walking, exercising, going up and down stairs … I even got to the point where I couldn't tie my own shoes. I couldn't sleep at night. I was depressed, irritable, sad, etc. Suffering of chronic hip pain was debilitating physically, but also mentally. It had a great impact on my life, marriage, relationships, psyche, body, etc., "he wrote on Instagram.

