The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley married secretly in Mexico

This comes after the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; and his fiance were back together at the end of 2019 after they separated in June because of Dennis' infidelity while he was pregnant with his first child.

Porsha Williams According to reports, she is now a married woman. According to a new report, "The true housewives of Atlanta"The star and her fiance Dennis McKinley had exchanged vows at a secret wedding on January 1 in Mexico.

MTO News stated that the couple had always planned to celebrate their weddings in the New Year. Several people close to the Bravo stars stated on the site that the two, who share a daughter, Pilar Jhena, followed the plan.

As for the tests, the media said that Porsha and his mother enjoyed quality time together during the New Year in the country. "Quality time with the girl @ porsha4real #SpaDay #MuchNeeded," Dianne Williams wrote in her Instagram post with photos of her and the 38-year-old television star.

However, neither Dennis nor Porsha have published on what the couple did on the holiday. It was rumored that it was because the Bravo cameras rolled to document the ceremony and the network wanted the wedding news to be a surprise. In addition, it was expected to be part of the next show derived from the couple.

Porsha and Dennis got back together at the end of 2019 after they separated in June because of Dennis' infidelity while she was pregnant with her first child. In an episode of "RHOA", Dennis explained: "We had a difficult pregnancy, from beginning to end. Sex during pregnancy, is nothing that a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, the postpartum was very real, they cried together like every night. That's not a good enough reason, but that's why. "

However, he admitted that "it was a bad decision and it was a selfish decision." He added: "I made a mistake, I cheated … I tried my best to let Porsha know that I love her and that I regret and apologize. The priority for me is the baby."