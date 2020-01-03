The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Dennis McKinley, reveals that Porsha's sister has unlocked him after 8 months!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Dennis McKinley, the fiance and baby father of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, revealed that his sister finally unlocked him on social media after eight months.

"Ok, let me tell you about the power of forgiveness! When you hurt people it is important to know that you also hurt people who love them! @Lodwill # unlocked me today BUT Lauren ❤️🙏🏾 you … first time speaking / hanging 8/9 months … I apologize to ALL #salaam #family "he captioned the post, which also showed a picture of him hugging Lauren.

