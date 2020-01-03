The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Dennis McKinley, reveals that Porsha's sister has unlocked him after 8 months!

Dennis McKinley, the fiance and baby father of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, revealed that his sister finally unlocked him on social media after eight months.

"Ok, let me tell you about the power of forgiveness! When you hurt people it is important to know that you also hurt people who love them! @Lodwill # unlocked me today BUT Lauren ❤️🙏🏾 you … first time speaking / hanging 8/9 months … I apologize to ALL #salaam #family "he captioned the post, which also showed a picture of him hugging Lauren.

Dennis admitted to having cheated Porsha while she was pregnant with her first child, Pilar. In the current season of the program, Porsha and Dennis are trying to solve things with the help of a counselor. When Porsha talks to Lauren about the drama on the show, Lauren is visibly upset by Dennis' infidelity.

However, it is nice to see the whole family come back together.