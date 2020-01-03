Somalia's government forces beat and arrested a record number of journalists in 2019, the journalists' union told Reuters news agency, prompting suggestions that the government is suppressing the scrutiny of its security record before the elections of this year.

State security forces arrested 38 "unprecedented,quot; journalists in Somalia last year, according to data collected by Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, general secretary of the Somali Journalists' Union.

Most journalists were arrested while reporting on bombings or attacks, but some reported corruption.

That compares to 16 journalists arrested in 2017, 12 in 2016 and six in 2016, a year before the double president of the United States and Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi, known by his nickname Farmajo, took power, Mumin said.

"The government does not allow journalists to report," he said.

In most cases, journalists are not charged and are released after hours or days, according to their report that will be published next week.

Last year, 37 journalists were beaten, shot or threatened at gunpoint in Somalia, mainly by state security forces, according to the report. The figures do not include the separatist republic of Somaliland.

Somalia police spokeswoman, interior minister and information ministry spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

"I have no comments," Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre told Reuters when asked about the repression during a visit to Qatar.

Repression of information

There is no public database of attacks and bombings in Somalia. Citizens often hear about attacks through the media.

Farhan Mohamed Hussein, a privately owned Radio Kulmiye reporter, said he was arrested three times last year and twice in 2018. Once, the police blindfolded him and beat him with gun butts, he said. On another occasion, they broke his camera.

"Many people see you as an enemy when they see you have a camera," he said. "Journalists are victims of the government that was supposed to work with them … The Farmajo government is the worst we have seen."

Journalists have been expelled from parliament and ignored by spokespersons who simply issued official statements on social media, he said. Mumin confirmed the ban and said the high legislature is considering a bill to further restrict media freedom.

Nimco Mohamed Bashir, director of the privately owned Rajo Television Network, said the government stifled the reports in a way that the murders never had.

"The Farmajo police beat him with butts … they openly tell him & # 39; there are no hidden stories of explosions & # 39;" he said. After she posted news of an attack on Facebook, police went to her house to arrest her and threatened her family, she said.

In April, the government told privately run Aamin Ambulance, often the only source of casualties for attacks by armed groups, to stop releasing a number of dead and wounded, said service chief Abdikadir Aden. They also tried to restrict ambulances from explosion sites, he said.