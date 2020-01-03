The RuPaul talk show is retained after three weeks of testing

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

While the host of & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; He hoped his new series would help repair the & # 39; division in the world right now & # 39 ;, Fox Television reportedly decided not to move forward with syndication.

RuPaulAccording to reports, the long-awaited daytime television show does not advance to syndication after a three-week test.

The television personality got the new series, simply titled "RuPaul", last year (19), and said he hoped it would bring people together and help repair the "division in the world right now."

However, Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday (January 2) that Fox Television had decided not to move forward with a full series, after a test during the summer.

According to the media, the trial saw RuPaul accompanied by his "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"co-stars like Michelle Visage, while interviewing stars like Iggy Azalea, Ciara Y Paula Abdul.

It would not have been RuPaul's first talk show: he previously presented "The RuPaul Show" for VH1 in the late 1990s.

The 59-year-old man previously told Entertainment Tonight that if the program didn't work, he wouldn't be very upset and explained: "I've been in the entertainment world for a long, long time. You do a lot of projects (and) most of the projects they don't work, which is fine. You just go in and do your best and see what happens. If it works, great. If it doesn't work, it's fine! "