The return of Zion Williamson & # 39; will raise everyone & # 39; on the list of New Orleans pelicans | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Zion Williamson's return to action & # 39; will elevate everyone & # 39; in the New Orleans Pelicans, according to NBA analyst Caron Butler.

The No. 1 general team Williamson participated in his first full practice on Thursday since he underwent knee surgery in October 2018. Although he starred in the Pelicans preseason, he has not yet made his debut in the regular season.

"If it depended on me, I would have been there two weeks ago or something like that, but it was good to go back there," Williamson told reporters. "It's a difficult balance. From a professional point of view, I have to consider longevity."

When asked to give a date for his debut, Williamson laughed and said, "You love dating! To be honest, I couldn't tell you. It's probably one of those moments, like my university decision, where I wake up and I just know. That's my honest answer. I have to pass the evaluations. Once I pass them, then & # 39; Griff & # 39; (Pelicans vice president, David Griffin) will let me go. "

Gametime analysts Butler and Greg Anthony were asked for their opinion on Williamson's return and former NBA players could not hide their anticipation.








0:15

Lonzo Ball fed Zion Williamson for a dump in the alley with a precise pass from inside his own half

"I think he will return in the very near future due to the fact that he is facing the media again," Butler said. "He is talking about his process and his rehabilitation and is returning to a functional state where he can get tough in practice. I hope he returns to face the Bulls (January 9) or the Knicks (January 11)." .

"It will have a great impact. It has something that cannot be taught: it has many gifts, a good engine, a sensation for the game of basketball. It will bring a different emotion. It is a forced television clock." . When you have a guy who brings that kind of emotion, everyone's performance rises. I'm excited to see him do it. "



Zion Williamson ends on the edge against the Utah Jazz







1:52

The first draft pick, Zion Williamson, again starred in the New Orleans Pelicans preseason victory over the Utah Jazz

"I think it will be less than two weeks, no doubt," Anthony said. "I'm excited to see it. I can only imagine how excited it is to debut."

"It's also interesting, the Pelicans have started playing good basketball and have won four straight games, to see how all their pieces are integrated, Brandon Ingram and him (for example).

"Zion will probably have a restriction of minutes initially, which could interfere a bit with chemistry, but ultimately, this guy will be the face of the franchise and, from what we have seen so far, he will be a star in this league

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.

Recent Articles

Meet the Mars 2020 rover launching this year

Technology Lisa Witt - 0
We visited the clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to check out the Mars 2020 rover, which is set to launch this summer. Subscribe to CNET: https://www.youtube.com/user/CNETTVCNET playlists: https://www.youtube.com/user/CNETTV/p...Download the new…
Read more

Enormous Ring of Neutral Hydrogen Found around Distant Massive Galaxy | Astronomy -News.com

Technology ajit - 0
Astronomers using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) have discovered an extremely large off-centered ring of neutral hydrogen gas around AGC 203001, a massive galaxy located 260 million light-years away from Earth. This CFHT image shows a huge ring o…
Read more

Astronaut with the ‘first blood clot in space’ is treated remotely by a doctor in the USA

Technology Matilda Coleman - 0
An astronaut with the 'first blood clot in space' had to be treated remotely by a doctor in the USA - all while orbiting 200 miles above the Earth on the ISS.  University of North Carolina blood-clot expert, Dr Stephen Moll, treated the unnamed astronaut and…
Read more

NASA’s monster rocket inches towards testing while India plots return to the Moon

Technology Lisa Witt - 0
NASA is making preparations to ship the first core stage of its monstrous Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to a Stennis test stand ahead of firing it up. It has been a long time coming, but engineers have deemed the core stage complete enough to be to rolled…
Read more

Evidence suggests ancient impact crater buried under Bolaven volcanic field

Technology Lisa Witt - 0
A team of researchers with members from Singapore, the U.S., Thailand and Laos has concluded that the impact point of a meteorite that struck the Earth approximately 790,000 years ago lies buried beneath a volcanic field in southern Laos. In their paper publi…
Read more
©