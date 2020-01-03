The return of Zion Williamson & # 39; will raise everyone & # 39; on the list of New Orleans pelicans | NBA News

Zion Williamson's return to action & # 39; will elevate everyone & # 39; in the New Orleans Pelicans, according to NBA analyst Caron Butler.

The No. 1 general team Williamson participated in his first full practice on Thursday since he underwent knee surgery in October 2018. Although he starred in the Pelicans preseason, he has not yet made his debut in the regular season.

"If it depended on me, I would have been there two weeks ago or something like that, but it was good to go back there," Williamson told reporters. "It's a difficult balance. From a professional point of view, I have to consider longevity."

When asked to give a date for his debut, Williamson laughed and said, "You love dating! To be honest, I couldn't tell you. It's probably one of those moments, like my university decision, where I wake up and I just know. That's my honest answer. I have to pass the evaluations. Once I pass them, then & # 39; Griff & # 39; (Pelicans vice president, David Griffin) will let me go. "

Gametime analysts Butler and Greg Anthony were asked for their opinion on Williamson's return and former NBA players could not hide their anticipation.















0:15



Lonzo Ball fed Zion Williamson for a dump in the alley with a precise pass from inside his own half



"I think he will return in the very near future due to the fact that he is facing the media again," Butler said. "He is talking about his process and his rehabilitation and is returning to a functional state where he can get tough in practice. I hope he returns to face the Bulls (January 9) or the Knicks (January 11)." .

"It will have a great impact. It has something that cannot be taught: it has many gifts, a good engine, a sensation for the game of basketball. It will bring a different emotion. It is a forced television clock." . When you have a guy who brings that kind of emotion, everyone's performance rises. I'm excited to see him do it. "

















1:52



The first draft pick, Zion Williamson, again starred in the New Orleans Pelicans preseason victory over the Utah Jazz



"I think it will be less than two weeks, no doubt," Anthony said. "I'm excited to see it. I can only imagine how excited it is to debut."

"It's also interesting, the Pelicans have started playing good basketball and have won four straight games, to see how all their pieces are integrated, Brandon Ingram and him (for example).

"Zion will probably have a restriction of minutes initially, which could interfere a bit with chemistry, but ultimately, this guy will be the face of the franchise and, from what we have seen so far, he will be a star in this league

