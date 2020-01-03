The rapper who cut his penis marries

Congratulations are in order for Christ Bearer.

According to TMZ, the rapper, also known as Andre Johnsonhe married his love Cheryl, in an intimate ceremony on Monday, December 30.

First Wu-Tang-the affiliated artist told the celebrity news media that he dated his protagonist for six months before getting married and that the two have known each other for a longer time.

As fans will remember, the celebrity made headlines in 2014 after she cut her penis and jumped from the second floor of a building in North Hollywood, California.

"I jumped up, came out of nowhere and went to the kitchen … I grabbed a knife and, bam, I lowered my pants and then,quot; – pampering movements – "this fast," he told BBC Three for your segment Christ Carrier: The rapper who cut his penis.

Christ Bearer also talked about that night during a 2014 interview with E! News.

"Yes, I was using drugs that night, but I was in total control," he said at the time. "I cut it because that was the root of all my problems. My solution to the problem was to realize that sex is for mortals, and that I am a god … Those kinds of activities got me into trouble, and I came here. be a god. "