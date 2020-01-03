The rapper of the Wu-Tang clan who cut his penis marries!

Christ Bearer, the rapper of the Wu-Tang Clan who cut his penis in 2014 during an alleged suicide attempt, has married.

TMZ reports that he and his new wife, Cheryl, were married on December 30 in a super-small ceremony. The rapper's penis that reconnected was fully functional on their wedding night!

The couple had been dating for six months before the wedding.

"I just jumped out of nowhere and went to the kitchen," the rapper told the filmmakers in 2015, "I grabbed a knife and, bam, I dropped my pants and,quot; – imitates a sharp movement – "that fast."

I was severely depressed at the time:

"In my neighborhood," he said, "you don't tell anyone that you are depressed and shit. When we have mental health problems, we turn to drugs, you know, & # 39; smoke this & # 39 ;, have a drink & # 39 ;. & # 39; Maaan, you need to get high & # 39; ".

We wish Christ Bearer and his wife a blessed future together.