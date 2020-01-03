The photos of Dr. Phil & # 39; s Bizarre L.A. leave people baffled

WENN / JLN Photography

The television host Beverly Crest, which is now on sale for $ 5.75 million, seems that & # 39; Tim Burton designed a Las Vegas attic with bath salts & # 39 ;, says a Twitter user.

Dr. Phil McGraw He clearly has his own taste for interior design. The television personality has left people baffled after the photos of his mansion Beverly Crest, which is currently marketed for $ 5.75 million, make their way into the web.

The 6,000 square foot area of ​​Los Angeles has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, decorated in a dark and avant-garde style inspired by Tim Burton's films. According to the listing, the house also has a pool and outdoor rest areas, which are perfect for entertaining.

A photo shows a room that presents a rabbit figure under a wall of weapons. The entrance, meanwhile, presents the welcoming view of a framed yellow photo of a bear with the word "F ** K" in the middle. The stair railing is composed of fake wooden branches that combine with bar stools that look like trunks of cut trees.

Dr. Phil bought the villa in 2007, but apparently it is not his primary residence. His son Jordan McGraw told Daily Mail in 2015 about the inspiration behind the interior design of the house: "The whole place, the idea is that Tim Burton vomited on a canvas and turned into a house."

Despite the obvious idea behind the dark and avant-garde style, people still find it disconcerting. "I see everyone talking about the weapons on Dr. Phil's wall, but what about this painting?" He pointed to a framed picture of a bear. "Somehow it makes sense that Dr. Phil's house looks like hell has a Cheesecake Factory," said another in the mansion.

Another person not fascinated said: "We already knew that Dr. Phil is a messy son who lives for drama, but friends, he was so distracted by the snake ladder that I didn't even process the wall of the rifles." A fourth Twitter user described the house: "Dr. Phil's house looks like Tim Burton designed a Las Vegas attic with bath salts."