The most beautiful photos of Cavallari star Justin Anderson with her boyfriend

Try to scroll through Justin Anderson Y Austin Rhodes& # 39; Instagram photos without melting. And yes, that is a double challenge!

Kristin CavallariThe hair colorist and BFF are lucky in love, or at least it has been during the last half decade, and we are grateful to witness it. Justin and his long-time boyfriend, nicknamed "Scoot," have treated the likes of social media with many adorable snapshots since the beginning of their relationship.

And how the two will make their union Very cavallari will debut when the reality series returns for the third season (fans who have seen the previous episodes of the show already know Justin), we are taking some time to get to know them better.

Justin met Scoot sometime in 2014, long before half of the couple began their foray into reality television. Now, approximately five years later, the co-founder of the luxury color brand dpHUE and her YouTube personality boyfriend seem happy.