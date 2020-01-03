The LGBTQ community of India joins protests for citizenship law | India News

New Delhi, India – More than 1,000 members of the LGBTQ community of India and other human rights groups marched in the capital, New Delhi, to protest against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which critics say violates the country's secular constitution and is anti-Muslim

Protesters marched on Friday from a square in downtown New Delhi to Jantar Mantar, a popular site near the Indian parliament that witnesses dozens of protests on various topics every week.

Waving rainbow flags, protesters carried banners and shouted slogans, such as "We want to free ourselves from fascism,quot; and "Save the constitution."

The Indian nationalist Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has been accused of applying policies aimed at marginalizing the country's 200 million Muslims, which make up 14 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants.

Muslim groups and activists fear that the Modi government, through CAA approval, which the United Nations also called "fundamentally discriminatory," and a planned National Citizens Registry (NRC), is forcing people to demonstrate their citizenship to consolidate its Hindu base.

The CAA grants undocumented immigrants from the Hindu, Sikh, Christian and other communities, except Muslims, who arrived in India before 2015 to become citizens if they show they faced persecution in the Muslim majority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The government has called it a "humanitarian gesture."

Recently, the Modi government also announced an exercise of the National Population Registry (NPR), which many fear is the precursor of a national NRC and serves as its database.

Dozens of LGBTQ groups marched in the Indian capital against citizenship law (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

"Treat all Indians with suspicion,quot;

A statement from the organizers said they "unequivocally reject,quot; CAA, NRC and NPR. "This process, which claims to identify illegal immigrants, is very problematic since it treats all Indian citizens with suspicion," he said.

"The combination of NRC and NPR will force each person to prove their citizenship, thus putting disproportionately at risk to people from marginalized communities. Of those left out of the lists, the CAA will only offer assistance to non-Muslims in India, "the statement added.

Rafiul Alom Rehman, who runs the Queer Muslim Project, told Al Jazeera that for LGBTQ Muslims, the law was a "double-edged sword."

"On the one hand, we are persecuted within the community … on the other hand, because you are Muslim," he said.

Anger over the NRC: first implemented in the northeastern state of Assam, which effectively generated almost 2 million stateless people – These are mainly people who fear being forced to gather documents to prove their citizenship.

"Queer people are rejected by their family or forced to leave their homes. How would they acquire the necessary documents to prove citizenship?" asked Rituparna Borah, an LGBTQ activist.

Nandani Rao, who works with the Women against sexual violence and state repression group, told Al Jazeera that the government wants to turn India into a Hindu state.

"Our constitution says democratic and secular republic. It does not say Hindu democratic republic," he said. "We are very clear that this country belongs to all who live here."

Over the past three weeks, protests against CAA and NRC have seen tens of thousands of people across India on the streets, defying prohibitive orders and communications blackouts in various places.

The authorities of the states ruled by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Modi launched a severe offensive against the protests, killing at least 26 people so far, including 19 in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of Hindus also joined the protests despite the fact that the BJP downplayed the mass demonstrations and accused the opposition parties of organizing them.

Activist Shabnam Hashmi told Al Jazeera that women, LGTBQ and transgender communities will be the most affected if a national NRC is implemented.

"With the type of taboos linked to the queer and transgender communities, many of them are expelled from their homes in childhood," he said.

"With women, marriages occur in the villages and their names change. We have seen in Assam that even when there were spelling errors, people's citizenship was removed," Hashmi added.