The Iranian general traveled with impunity, until the American drones found him

WASHINGTON – One night in January 2007, US Special Operations commands tracked a notorious adversary who was driving a convoy from Iran to northern Iraq: Major General Qassim Suleimani, the chief security and intelligence commander of Iran.

But the Americans kept the fire and General Suleimani slipped away in the dark.

"To avoid a shooting and the contentious policy that would follow, I decided that we should monitor the caravan, not attack immediately," General Stanley A. McChrystal, head of the secret Joint Special Operations Command, recalled in an article. year.

But early Friday, an American MQ-9 Reaper drone of General McChrystal's former command, operating under President Trump's orders, fired missiles at a convoy carrying General Suleimani as he left Baghdad International Airport.

Tracking General Suleimani's location had long been a priority for US and Israeli spy and military services, especially when he was in Iraq.