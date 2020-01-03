The Iranian general traveled with impunity, until the American drones found him

WASHINGTON – One night in January 2007, US Special Operations commands tracked a notorious adversary who was driving a convoy from Iran to northern Iraq: Major General Qassim Suleimani, the chief security and intelligence commander of Iran.
But the Americans kept the fire and General Suleimani slipped away in the dark.
"To avoid a shooting and the contentious policy that would follow, I decided that we should monitor the caravan, not attack immediately," General Stanley A. McChrystal, head of the secret Joint Special Operations Command, recalled in an article. year.
But early Friday, an American MQ-9 Reaper drone of General McChrystal's former command, operating under President Trump's orders, fired missiles at a convoy carrying General Suleimani as he left Baghdad International Airport.
Tracking General Suleimani's location had long been a priority for US and Israeli spy and military services, especially when he was in Iraq.
General Suleimani often traveled with an air of impunity, as if he felt he was untouchable, authorities said. A former US commander recalled having parked his military plane next to General Suleimani's plane at Erbil airport in northern Iraq.
Current and former US commanders and intelligence officials said Friday morning's attack was based specifically on a combination of information from secret informants, electronic interceptions, reconnaissance planes and other surveillance tools.
The highly classified mission was launched after the death of an American contractor on December 27, a senior US official said.
Trump's decision to kill General Suleimani was one that Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had rejected, fearing that it would lead to war.
General McChrystal praised Trump's decision to try to kill the Iranian commander now.
"The objective was appropriate given the very public role of Suleimani in organizing the Iranian attacks against the United States and our allies," General McChrystal said in an email.
But the general added a grim warning: "We cannot consider this as an isolated action. As with all those actions, it will affect the dynamics of the region, and Iran will probably feel compelled to respond in kind.
"There is the possibility of a phased escalation of the attacks, and we must think of several steps to determine how far we will go, and what is the new level of conflict in which we are prepared to participate," he said.
US military officials said they knew that Iran or its power forces could respond violently and were taking steps to protect American personnel in the Middle East and other parts of the world. They refused to provide details.
"I can only hope that embassies and consulates throughout the region have been on high alert in the last 48 hours or more," said Barbara A. Leaf, former US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, who is now in the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
"That said, I would be surprised to see that the Iranians respond quickly to this," said Ambassador Leaf. “Once the regime has recovered from its initial shock, it will take time to plan retaliation. And there will be reprisals, probably in Iraq first. But our Gulf partners should also worry: murders, strikes in transportation and energy infrastructure. "
In the end, General Suleimani's brazen may have been his ruin. Unlike terrorist leaders such as Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, General Suleimani often operated outdoors.
"Suleimani was treated like royalty, and it wasn't particularly difficult to find," said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior member of C.I.A. Operations officer with extensive experience in combating terrorism abroad who retired last year. “Suleimani felt absolutely untouchable, particularly in Iraq. He took selfies on the battlefield and openly mocked the United States, because he felt safe doing so. ”
A senior US official said the administration's hope was that the assassination of General Suleimani would force Iran to retreat after months of assertive behavior, just as Tehran backed away from hostilities that increased rapidly during the oil tanker wars of the decade. from 1980.
Officials said there was concern among the president's chief advisers that Trump has indicated so many times that he did not want a war with Iran that Tehran had convinced himself that the United States would not act by force.
But the official, who spoke anonymously, acknowledged that Suleimani's murder was a great risk for Trump and that it could provoke a huge reaction from both Iran and Iraq.
"Iran also has many levers to pull," said Derek Chollet, who served as assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration. "Too much to end wars endless wars." "