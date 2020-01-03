The first crush of Jodie Turner-Smith was, of course, Joshua Jackson

Broadimage / Shutterstock
It was written in the stars.
Everyone is the first crush on celebrities when they are children, but not many people grow up to fall in love and have a family with that person. Fortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith did. the Queen and thin the actress sat with W Magazine to talk about her career a year ago and shared that she first fell in love with her now husband Joshua Jackson in his successful teenage drama Dawson's torrent when he played the always teenage heartbreaker Pacey Witter.
"It was Pacey from Dawson's torrent! "He shared about his first crush." I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple. "Talk about some epic manifestation powers. The two artists first provoked rumors of marriage in November when they made their first appearance on the red carpet together as a couple. They both had sports rings on their fingers. wedding and they looked absolutely in love with each other.
While they have not yet officially spoken about their marriage and their baby, they have had no qualms about sharing their mutual love on social networks. In fact, Jodie recently shared a nude photo of her online taken by her man while the two relaxed. "Happy new year and happy new decade," subtitled the cheeky click. "The last 10 years have been a journey! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. Continue. May we all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true."
Jodie has had the entire decade. In his interview with the W Magazine, he also talked about his trip as an actress and hired his first role in 2013 in the True Blood program. She had to be naked and covered in fake blood, which is something she remembers being absolutely in favor of.
"It was sticky, the fake blood is made of corn syrup, and then they put this K-Y jelly on top of that," he recalled from the experience. "I was so excited to do my first acting job, and I thought everything was great!"
He has come a long way since his vampire days, and something tells us that he has just begun!
