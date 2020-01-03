The first crush of Jodie Turner-Smith was, of course, Joshua Jackson

It was written in the stars.

Everyone is the first crush on celebrities when they are children, but not many people grow up to fall in love and have a family with that person. Fortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith did. the Queen and thin the actress sat with W Magazine to talk about her career a year ago and shared that she first fell in love with her now husband Joshua Jackson in his successful teenage drama Dawson's torrent when he played the always teenage heartbreaker Pacey Witter.

"It was Pacey from Dawson's torrent! "He shared about his first crush." I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple. "Talk about some epic manifestation powers. The two artists first provoked rumors of marriage in November when they made their first appearance on the red carpet together as a couple. They both had sports rings on their fingers. wedding and they looked absolutely in love with each other.