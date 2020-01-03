The fifties of Ollie Pope were a refreshing moment of England's blows in recent years | Cricket News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Nasser Hussain

Cricket expert and columnist

"Entering and leaving this field in Cape Town as most England batters did is inexcusable."

Ollie Ollie of England acknowledges the applause for his second fifty test

The second half century of Ollie Pope for England on the first day of the second Test against South Africa was refreshing in his fluidity and determination, says Nasser Hussain.

REPORT The | SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Pope's undefeated was the best score on a day when tourists collapsed from 105-2 to 262-9 after skipper Joe Root won the pitch and opted to hit Cape Town.

The Surrey hitter was forced to miss the first defeat of the Test against the Proteas after falling ill just before the game, but returned as a beacon of hope when England threatened to implode against a disciplined attack from South Africa.

3:25
Ollie Pope of England says he was excited about his half century after returning from an illness in Cape Town

"Pope's entries were more than a highlight, not only today, but also the blows of England in recent years," said former captain Hussain.

"It seemed refreshing that a young man who was not robotic, who was not too trained, who had an offside game and had the rhythm of his batting point entered."

"He has done it for a while now for Surrey and also playing for England in the warm-up games."

1:08
The election of the shots of the second test fifty of Ollie Pope, against South Africa

"He looks like a suitable international hitter, a player who can't dry just by playing bowling off the stump.

"He seemed fluent and also looked smart in the way he handled those who finished the line; that was absolutely perfect."

However, England's batting exhibition disappointed in general: the tickets produced only two stands of more than 50, between Joe Denly and Dom Sibley and between Pope and Ben Stokes.

6:14
See the best moments from the first day of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town

Hussain said tourists had lost a good chance of settling in the series after winning the draw.

"England was generally poor, very poor," he said. "I know there was a small uneven rebound towards the end of the day, but that seemed like an old-fashioned test pitch.

"It looked like a 300-5 field, but if we look at England's individual scores, almost all batters came in and out."

"There were soft layoffs there. I thought it was a very average performance."

S Africa vs England

January 4, 2020, 8:00 a.m.

Live

"If someone asks why, when you look at the averages of England, there is no one but Root with an average of more than 40 that performance tells you."

"When you get into England with the Dukes ball, you have an excuse, since you have a little in Centurion."

"Then you come here and find a flat launch and do not convert your beginnings, you will be averaging between 25 and 40,quot;.

"Entering and leaving Centurion was not a problem because almost all batters said & # 39; there is a bit in this field, you never feel & # 39 ;.

"Entering and leaving this field is inexcusable. That is a day to book bed and breakfast and go big and once again, the batters in England refused to do that."

Watch live coverage of the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket from 8 am on Saturday.

