The death of Iranian General Suleimani: what to know

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

The US drone attack near Baghdad airport on Friday morning that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the powerful Iranian commander, dramatically increased tensions between Washington and Tehran, threatening to launch hostilities to the war.

This is what you should know about what just happened and what comes next.

General Suleimani was the most powerful security and intelligence commander in Iran. He was the lifelong leader of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, the branch of the country's powerful security apparatus that looks outward.

He worked closely with Iraqi and Lebanese allies, fostering power forces to form an axis of Shiite power throughout the region. His profile was raised in the middle of the fight to prop up President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, and later the fight against the Islamic State.

The United States and Israel had long designated him as a terrorist, but many in Iran praised him as a hero.

A few hours after the drone attack, Thursday night on the east coast, the president tweeted an image of the US flag UU. and posted it at the top of his Twitter feed. By Friday morning, I was tweeting more directly about the general's death, saying, "I should have taken it out many years ago!"

Iran's observers raised the alarm that General Suleimani's death would unleash chaos that would be difficult for the United States to contain.

"This lost life will probably cost many more Iranians, Iraqis, Americans and others," said Ali Vaez, director of Iran's program for the International Crisis Group. "It is not only the death of Suleimani, but probably the death sentence of the nuclear agreement with Iran and any prospect of diplomacy between Iran and the United States."

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for reprisals.

"His departure to God does not end his way or his mission, but a blunt revenge awaits the criminals who have their blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night in their hands," he said in a statement.

Recent Articles

The death of Iranian General Suleimani: what to know

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The US drone attack near Baghdad airport on Friday morning that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the powerful Iranian commander, dramatically increased tensions between...
Read more

Couple welcomes girl – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Daniel Farke: Norwich City will not buy panic in the January transfer window | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Indignation after journalists arrested for tweeting cruel comments about Blue Ivy's appearance days before his birthday: Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter is seven years old

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It is never right to criticize the appearance of a child and now two fashion journalists face public outrage after criticizing Blue Ivy Carter,...
Read more

Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Grab your scarves! It is guaranteed that this video will bring tears to your eyes.Dallas...
Read more
©