The death of Iranian General Suleimani: what to know

The US drone attack near Baghdad airport on Friday morning that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the powerful Iranian commander, dramatically increased tensions between Washington and Tehran, threatening to launch hostilities to the war.
Who was Major General Qassim Suleimani?
General Suleimani was the most powerful security and intelligence commander in Iran. He was the lifelong leader of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, the branch of the country's powerful security apparatus that looks outward.
He worked closely with Iraqi and Lebanese allies, fostering power forces to form an axis of Shiite power throughout the region. His profile was raised in the middle of the fight to prop up President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, and later the fight against the Islamic State.
The United States and Israel had long designated him as a terrorist, but many in Iran praised him as a hero.
Other officials were also killed.
The drone attack also killed several Iraqi militia officials backed by Iran. Among them was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iraqi militias, and the group's public relations chief, Mohammed Ridha Jabri. Mr. al-Muhandis was a lifelong ally of Iran, and rose to fame fighting the Islamic State.
Why did the United States kill General Suleimani?
in a After the attack, the Pentagon accused General Suleimani of planning attacks against US diplomats and service members in Iraq and other parts of the region, including an attack on December 27 against an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor.
The statement also accused General Suleimani of approving an attack against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week. Members of the pro-Iranian militia who sang "Death to the United States,quot; stormed the complex on Tuesday, burning and effectively imprisoning US diplomats inside for more than 24 hours.
US officials have previously blamed General Suleimani for killing hundreds of Americans in the Iraq war by providing Iraqi insurgents with equipment and training to make bombs. They say he was the architect of the destabilization of Iranian activities throughout the region targeting the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
This is what President Trump has said.
A few hours after the drone attack, Thursday night on the east coast, the president tweeted an image of the US flag UU. and posted it at the top of his Twitter feed. By Friday morning, I was tweeting more directly about the general's death, saying, "I should have taken it out many years ago!"
The political reaction of the United States has been mixed.
While many Republicans said the president had been justified in the attack, his critics described the strike as a reckless escalation.
"The question is this: as the reports suggest, did the United States simply murder, without any authorization from Congress, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly unleashing a potential massive regional war?" Senator Christopher S. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on twitter.
Iran's supreme leader called for reprisals.
Iran's observers raised the alarm that General Suleimani's death would unleash chaos that would be difficult for the United States to contain.
"This lost life will probably cost many more Iranians, Iraqis, Americans and others," said Ali Vaez, director of Iran's program for the International Crisis Group. "It is not only the death of Suleimani, but probably the death sentence of the nuclear agreement with Iran and any prospect of diplomacy between Iran and the United States."
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for reprisals.
"His departure to God does not end his way or his mission, but a blunt revenge awaits the criminals who have their blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night in their hands," he said in a statement.