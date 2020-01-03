The Dallas Cowbys seem ready to move on from Jason Garrett | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML6b73448bb8d955eeefee8131edcea18a9% %MINIFYHTML6b73448bb8d955eeefee8131edcea18a10%





Jason Garrett's position has been heavily analyzed this season

%MINIFYHTML6b73448bb8d955eeefee8131edcea18a11% %MINIFYHTML6b73448bb8d955eeefee8131edcea18a12%

The Dallas Cowboys have decided not to bring coach Jason Garrett back, according to reports.

The Cowboys campaign ended the weekend after the team finished the 8-8 season and out of the postseason.

A ESPN The report states that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and Vice President Stephen Jones did not have their meeting with Garrett as scheduled at the team's premises on Thursday, after they also met Monday and Tuesday.

The team has not made any announcement about Garrett's meetings or the future.

1:49 Emotions, drama and incredible works in great moments. The NFL playoffs start at Sky Sports this Saturday Emotions, drama and incredible works in great moments. The NFL playoffs start at Sky Sports this Saturday

Garrett, whose contract officially expires on January 14, was not expected to return to the team after failing to reach the playoffs despite a 3-0 start and a 6-3 record in nine games.

Multiple media have speculated that the Jones would prefer to let Garrett's contract run out instead of firing the coach, who has been in the Cowboys coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on his list as a substitute quarterback in the decade from 1990.

Garrett was appointed interim head coach eight games in the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took office permanently in 2011.

He has a record of 85-67 in his career as a coach, but he has 2-3 in the playoffs.