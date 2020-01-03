The air strike that killed Suleimani also killed the powerful leader of the Iraqi militia

The US airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general in Iraq on Friday also killed an Iraqi militia leader who was one of Iran's main lieutenants in Iraq and a veteran of the battles against the United States and the Islamic State.

The death of the militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, would only have sent shockwaves through Iraq, even if Major General Qassim Suleimani, the intelligence chief who led Iran's Quds Force, had not died with him. .

As deputy commander of a coalition of loose militias, Mr. al-Muhandis oversaw a disparate military force that emerged to help Iraq defeat the Islamic State, but that has since become a power in itself, its members operate with significant independence, often at the behest. from Iran Mr. al-Muhandis was also one of the founders of the individual militia that was attacked by US airstrikes on Sunday and led the assault on the US embassy in Baghdad this week.

Many Iraqis still consider him heroic for his ability to corner Iraq's militias in an effective combat force against the Islamic State. In the vacuum that followed the fall of Saddam Hussein, he created new networks to undermine the American occupation. And when Iran tried to integrate into Iraqi life, it was Mr. al-Muhandis, fluent in Persian and close to General Suleimani, who served as his reliable right hand.