The air strike that killed Suleimani also killed the powerful leader of the Iraqi militia

The US airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general in Iraq on Friday also killed an Iraqi militia leader who was one of Iran's main lieutenants in Iraq and a veteran of the battles against the United States and the Islamic State.
The death of the militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, would only have sent shockwaves through Iraq, even if Major General Qassim Suleimani, the intelligence chief who led Iran's Quds Force, had not died with him. .
As deputy commander of a coalition of loose militias, Mr. al-Muhandis oversaw a disparate military force that emerged to help Iraq defeat the Islamic State, but that has since become a power in itself, its members operate with significant independence, often at the behest. from Iran Mr. al-Muhandis was also one of the founders of the individual militia that was attacked by US airstrikes on Sunday and led the assault on the US embassy in Baghdad this week.
Many Iraqis still consider him heroic for his ability to corner Iraq's militias in an effective combat force against the Islamic State. In the vacuum that followed the fall of Saddam Hussein, he created new networks to undermine the American occupation. And when Iran tried to integrate into Iraqi life, it was Mr. al-Muhandis, fluent in Persian and close to General Suleimani, who served as his reliable right hand.
Mr. al-Muhandis advised the general, and both men preferred to operate from the shadows, even when their exploits gave them fame at home and enemies in the West. Born Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, he was best known for his nom de guerre and gained his leading role leading the mostly Shia militias that formed to fight against the Islamic State in 2014.
Al-Muhandis maintained close ties with Iran throughout his life, even during the campaign that made him more popular in his country: while Iraqi militias fought against the Islamic State, or ISIS, publicly thanked Iran and General Suleimani for your support.
The Iraqi army condemned the air attack that killed Mr. al-Muhandis, saying in a tweet I cried like a hero.
Mr. al-Muhandis' ties with Iran were well known. In 2009, the United States Department of the Treasury identified him as an advisor to General Suleimani and accused him of helping to smuggle rockets, sniper rifles and other weapons from Iran to Iraq. US officials said he had also provided "logistical support for the attacks,quot; against coalition forces in Iraq and sent militia fighters to train in Iran.
Long before the US invasion of Iraq, he was accused of playing a role in the bombing of the French and American embassies in Kuwait in 1983, and later in the attempt to assassinate the emir of Kuwait. In 2007, a Kuwaiti court sentenced him to death in absentia.
Much of Mr. al-Muhandis' story remains murky, including his exact age: he would have been around 66 or 67 at the time of his death, according to the United States government, which has said he was born in 1953 in Basra, Iraq.
Al-Muhandis fled Iraq with the rise of Saddam Hussein, who tried to crush the Islamic Dawa party, a Shiite group of which the future leader of the militia was a member.
Mr. al-Muhandis hoped to turn Iraq into a Shiite state similar to Iran after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. And he spent years in exile there, cultivating close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, acquiring fluency in Persian and keeping a home in Tehran
He and many other Shiite leaders returned to Iraq after the US invasion in 2003, and Mr. al-Muhandis briefly served in the Parliament of Iraq before leaving public view.
He also helped found Kataib Hezbollah, a militia that attacked the United States during the Iraq war and was accused of training and equipping a network of anti-American groups. Kataib Hezbollah has continued to oppose the United States, and US officials blamed him for a rocket attack that He killed an American contractor last week.
Kataib Hezbollah, which is separated from Hezbollah in Lebanon, denied responsibility for the attack.
After the attack, the United States launched air strikes at five locations in Kataib Hezbollah, killing at least 24 members of the militia. In response, pro-Iranian protesters, largely from the militias, invaded the US Embassy complex in Baghdad, setting some units on fire.
The demonstrators members of the militia it dispersed a day later, by order of the militia leaders, a few days before the Americans launched the drone attack that killed Mr. al-Muhandis.
In a reflection of the chaos that has engulfed Iraq and the region, just five years after the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mr. al-Muhandis, he found himself on the same side as the United States. The invasion of Iraq by the Islamic State of Syria gave its militia, Iran and the United States, a common enemy.
Mr. al-Muhandis dedicated himself to organizing mostly Shiite militias against ISIS, and the groups intervened where the Iraqi army had collapsed and slowly snatched the territory.
Around 30 militias have organized freely under an umbrella group, called Popular Mobilization Forces, or P.M.F., which is technically supervised by the Iraqi government. But neither the Iraqi army nor any faction have the authority to put all the militias in a coherent line: each militia responds to its different leaders, who do not always agree with each other. Many, but not all, have ties to Iran.
The militias played a crucial role in the demolition of the self-declared caliphate by ISIS, and al-Muhandis became "the most powerful individual actor,quot; among the militias, according to a November 2019 report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The report described him as "essentially an Iranian agent."
After helping to drive ISIS from its territory in Iraq, many of the militias backed by Iran began trying to limit US activities in the country. The efforts of the current Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, to curb Mr. al-Muhandis' activities had failed, according to the report.
US warnings to the Iraqi government about Mr. al-Muhandis went back at least until 2014, according to the The New Yorker That year, the magazine said Ryan Crocker, a former ambassador to Iraq, said US officials told the prime minister at the time "that if Muhandis wanted to stay healthy, he should stay in Iran."