The accusers who leave Micheal Jackson's Neverland never get a great break in their lawsuit against the late pop icon

Wade Robson and James Safechuck: the two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault in the HBO documentary Leaving Never – I just got a big legal victory in his lawsuit against the late pop icon. The California Court of Appeals ruled that Robson and Safechuck can sue Michael Jackson's companies for the alleged sexual assault of the singer.

According to The explosion, the court presented its decision on Friday, January 3, which returns the case to the trial court where the case was originally dismissed. The decision of the trial court was based on the statute of limitations, as the judge ruled that Robson and Safechuck had waited too long to present their claims.

When the trial court made its decision, California law stated that the alleged victims of sexual abuse were up to the age of 26 to file a claim, but Robson filed when he was 30 and Safechuck filed when he was 36. Now, a new law that came into effect The effect on California on New Year's Day allows victims of sexual abuse to file a claim at any time before their 40th birthday.

Under the new statute, the appeals court ruled in favor of Robson and Safechuck and sent the case back to the trial court so they could start over. The new age limit in the law is the result of lobbying for victims of Catholic priests.

Robson and Safechuck will be allowed to sue Jackson companies, and will try to prove that people in Jackson's circle and those who were involved in their business knew what was happening, but allowed Jackson to continue his alleged abusive behavior toward The minors.

"We are very pleased that the appeals court affirmed the very strong protections California has for victims of sexual abuse, as well as the longer period of time within which they can file lawsuits. We look forward to continuing the litigation and proving these cases before jury, ”said Vince Finaldi, the lawyer representing Robson and Safechuck.

However, Jackson's estate attorney Howard Weitzman says he expects the trial court to dismiss the case again, just as they have done before. He noted that the Court of Appeals did not revive Robson and Safechuck's lawsuits against Jackson's estate. Weitzman explained that those lawsuits were dismissed in 2016 and the sentence remains final. This new ruling simply allows men to pursue Jackson's business.

“Both men admitted in those cases that they committed perjury. The Court of Appeals ruling simply revived claims against Michael Jackson's companies, which absurdly claim that Michael's employees are somehow responsible for the sexual abuse that never happened, "Weitzman said.

He went on to say that the Court of Appeals ruling is the result of a change in California state law, but he did not address whether the claims Robson and Safechuck made against Jackson were true or false.

"We are sure that both lawsuits will be dismissed and that Michael Jackson will be vindicated once again," Weitzman said.



