The $ 3M house of Ellen Pompeo will give you a serious design envy

Ellen Pompeo I could find a secondary concert on HGTV.

The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Gray in the ABC series. Grey's Anatomy Since her debut in 2005, she recently sold a modern farm in the Hamptons in New York that she designed, for $ 2,995 million, the Los Angeles Times reported this week.

She and husband Chris Ivery, a music producer, had paid $ 925,000 for the three-story, 2,400-square-foot and 8.3-acre property in 2011. They put it up for sale in 2017 for $ 3.8 million and reduced the price over the years, most recently to $ 3.25 million last summer, show real estate records.

The house was built in 2013 and has five rooms and four rooms. One of the rooms can be accessed through a private staircase. The living room contains high ceilings and glass walls. There are two chimneys. The property also includes a Gunite heated pool and lush green gardens.

Corcoran brokers Jack pearson Y Cee Scott Brown He represented Pompeo and Ivery. Douglas Elliman broker Martha Gundersen represented the buyer

In recent years, Pompeo has sold two homes in Hollywood Hills for $ 2,075 million and $ 2,765 million, the Los Angeles Times said.

In recent years, Pompeo has been included in Forbes& # 39; lists of the highest paid actresses in the world. The media said last year that it earned an estimated annual sum of $ 22 million.