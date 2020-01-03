Tensions between the United States and Iran: chronology of the events that led to the murder of Soleimani | Iran news

Tensions between the United States and Iran increased dramatically on Friday after US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

The attack on Baghdad International Airport also killed Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of militias backed by Iran, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quickly pledged to take "a severe revenge,quot; for the murder of Soleimani.

Trump and US officials have defended the measure, saying it was "self-defense."

Here is a look at the key events that have led to the current situation:

2018

United States withdraws from nuclear agreement with Iran

Trump fulfilled an election campaign promise, announcing the May 8 that the United States withdraws from the nuclear agreement with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA).

"I made it clear that if the agreement could not be fixed, the United States would no longer be part of the agreement," Trump said at the time. "The agreement with Iran is defective at its core."

JCPOA had strictly restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for ending the sanctions that had seriously damaged its economy.

In response, Iran called Trump's decision "unacceptable,quot; and said he will ignore Washington and negotiate with the other remaining signatories of the agreement: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia and China.

United States sets tough demands

The United States May 21 he demanded that Iran make radical changes, from abandoning its nuclear program to withdrawing from the Syrian war, or facing severe economic sanctions.

Tehran rejected the 12 demands of the Trump administration, described by the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo.

First round of sanctions

The United States August 7 reimposed the first round of sanctions against Iran, originally lifted as part of the nuclear agreement.

They banned trade with various commercial sectors, from aviation and carpets to pistachios and gold.

Second round of sanctions

November 5, The United States announced a new round of sanctions, this time specifically aimed at the key oil and banking sectors.

2019

& # 39; Foreign terrorist organization & # 39;

April 8 Trump announced that he was designating a powerful arm of the Iranian army, the elite body of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), a foreign terrorist organization.

It was the first time that Washington formally described another country's army as a "terrorist group."

The designation imposed extensive economic and travel sanctions in the IRGC which came into force in April 15.

In response to the measure, Iran immediately declared the United States as a "state sponsor of terrorism,quot; and called the Washington forces in the region "terrorist groups."

Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade outside Tehran, Iran (File: Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

United States sends aircraft carrier to the Middle East

May 5th The then Trump national security adviser, John Bolton, announced that the United States was sending a Air Force carrier and bomber attack group in the Middle East "in response to a series of worrisome and escalating indications and warnings."

"The United States does not seek war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by power, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or regular Iranian forces," Bolton said at the time.

More penalties

May 8Iran said it was preparing to increase the production of enriched uranium and heavy water as part of its decision to stop certain commitments made under the nuclear agreement.

A year after Washington withdrew from the agreement and then again imposed sanctions on Tehran, Trump announced new measures against Iran's steel and mining sectors.

As of today, Iran does not keep its enriched uranium limited and produces heavy water. The EU / E3 2 will face further actions by Iran if they cannot fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and guarantee Iran's interests. Win-win conditions will be accepted. – Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) May 8, 2019

Tankers subjected to sabotage operations

The 12th of May, the United Arab Emirates said four commercial ships off the coast of Fujairah, one of the world's largest fuel supply centers, "underwent sabotage operations."

Authorities identified the damaged ships as Saudi oil tankers Al-Marzoqah and Amjad, Norwegian oil tanker Andrea Victory and a UAE fuel supply barge, A Michel.

Fujairah is the only Emirati terminal located in the Arabian Sea, without going through the Strait of Hormuz through which most of the Gulf's oil exports pass.

Iran, which has repeatedly threatened to close the Strait in the event of a military confrontation with the United States, called the incidents "alarming and regrettable."

Houthis attacks pipeline

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who were locked in a long-term war with a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, launched drone attacks against Saudi Arabia on may 14, hitting an important pipeline and putting it out of service.

Two days later, Riyadh, a key ally of the United States, blamed Iran for the attack.

The United States and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of arming the Houthis, but Tehran denied the claim.

& # 39; Never threaten the United States & # 39;

In may 19, a rocket fell near the United States embassy in Baghdad. No one was injured.

It was not clear who is behind the attack, but Trump tweeted at the time: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!"

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif responded that Trump had been "incited,quot; to "genocidal teasing."

Impulsed by #B_Team, @realdonaldTrump He hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis and other aggressors could not do. The Iranians have stood firm for millennia, while the aggressors are gone. # Economic terrorism and the genocidal teasing will not "end Iran." #NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try to respect, it works! – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 20, 2019

After meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who offered to negotiate the dialogue between Washington and Tehran, Trump said about may 27th The United States "was not looking for a regime change,quot; in Iran.

Trump says the United States does not seek & # 39; regime change & # 39; in Iran

Shinzo Abe in Tehran

June 12 Abe arrived in Tehran in an attempt to mediate between the United States and Iran.

A day later, he met the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said: "I do not consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages. I have no answer for him and I will not answer him."

New shipping incident

June 13 With Abe still in Iran, a Japanese and a Norwegian tanker were "attacked,quot; in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Norwegian maritime authority and the Japanese shipowner.

The Fifth Fleet of the United States said it received two separate distress calls from oil tankers in a "reported attack."

Iran initially spoke of "accidents,quot; and says it rescued 44 crew members. Zarif called the tankers' attacks during Abe's visit "suspicious."

More US troops in the region

June 17 the Pentagon authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional troops in the Middle East.

On the same date, Iran said there were 10 days left to exceed the limits set by the nuclear agreement on its arsenal of poorly enriched uranium.

Iran said it could reverse the measure if the European signatories to the agreement intervene and make an effort to avoid US sanctions.

American drone is shot down

On June 20 Iranian Forces shot down an American military drone.

Both countries confirmed the incident, but offered divergent accounts about the location of the aircraft.

The United States said it was flying over international waters, while Iran said the drone was flying in Iranian airspace.

Trump says he suspended an attack

The 21st of June Triumph said He called a military attack on Iran last night, which was intended to be a reprisal against Tehran for the demolition of the US drone.

Trump said he did it 10 minutes before the planned attack due to possible victims, and said "it was not proportional to the demolition of an unmanned drone."

Trump said an American attack could have killed 150 people and said he was open to talks with Tehran.

…. proportional to shoot down an unmanned drone. I am not in a hurry, our Army is rebuilt, it is new and it is ready to work, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are scathing and more were added last night. Iran can NEVER have nuclear weapons, either against the United States, or against the WORLD! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Iran to & # 39; confront and threaten & # 39;

In June 22nd, Iran said it was ready to respond firmly to any American threat against him.

"We will not allow any violation against the borders of Iran. Iran will firmly face any aggression or threat from the United States," said Abbas Mousavi, Foreign Ministry spokesman.

On the same day, Iran ordered the execution of a "defense ministry contractor,quot; convicted of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency, while the United States promised to impose new sanctions, adding that military action was still "on the table,quot;.

New US sanctions

In June 25 Trump signed a directed order Khamenei Supreme leader of Iran and associated with additional financial sanctions.

"The sanctions imposed through the executive order … will deny the supreme leader and the office of the supreme leader, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to financial resources and key support," said the president of U.S.

In response to the announcement, Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, tweeted that aggressive politicians close to Trump were thirsty for war instead of diplomacy.

.@realDonaldTrump It is 100% correct that the United States Army has no business in the Persian Gulf. The elimination of its forces is totally in line with the interests of the United States and the world. But now it is clear that the #B_Team He is not interested in American interests: they despise diplomacy and thirst for war. – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 24, 2019

Rouhani dismissed the sanctions as "scandalous and idiots," adding that Tehran's "strategic patience,quot; should not be confused with fear.

United States deploys stealth fighters F-22

In June 29, The Central Command of the US Air Force UU. said in a statement that F-22 Raptor poachers were deployed in the region "to defend American forces and interests."

Tehran exceeds the uranium limit

In 1st of July, Iran exceeded the limit on the amount of enriched uranium in its arsenal established in the nuclear agreement.

the The United Nations atomic control agency confirmed that his inspectors had verified that the 300 kg limit had been violated.

Zarif said that the accumulation of enriched uranium more than allowed by the agreement was not a violation of the pact.

Tanker carrying Iranian oil stopped

In July 4thThe British Royal Marines, police and customs agents in Gibraltar confiscated a super-oilman accused of bringing Iranian crude oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

The Grace 1 ship was boarded on Thursday when speed slowed in a designated area used by shipping agencies to transport goods to ships in the territory of the United Kingdom along the southern coast of Spain.

Iran passes new nuclear agreement limit

In July 8 Iran approved the uranium enrichment limit set out in the nuclear agreement, the second time in a week that fulfills its promise to reduce compliance with the agreement.

Iran will exceed the uranium enrichment limit in the 2015 nuclear agreement (3:31)

Iranian ship captain arrested

On July 12, Gilbratar police arrested the captain and the first officer of an Iranian oil tanker who was seized by British forces the previous week.

Iran seizes the British tanker

In July 19, the IRGC He said his forces seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Stena Impero tanker "was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guard at the request of the Maritime Organization and Ports of Hormozgan when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for not respecting international maritime standards," the force said on its official website at that moment.

The British navy will escort all UK ships in the Strait of Hormuz

In July 25, the United Kingdom announced that the country's warships would escort all British-flagged ships across the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy that takes place amid growing tensions in the Gulf.

HMS Montrose, a British frigate, was tasked with sailing alongside ships to protect themselves.

"Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and the world economy, and we will do our best to defend it," said a spokesman for the UK government.

United States sanctions Zarif

In August 1, United States imposed sanctions on Zarif for acting on behalf of Khamenei

"Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of the Supreme Leader of Iran, and is the main spokesman for the regime worldwide," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement at the time.

Zarif rejected the move on Twitter, saying it indicates that Washington saw it as a "threat."

"It has no effect on me or my family, since I have no property or interests outside of Iran," he said.

The reason for the United States to designate me is that I am the "chief spokesman for Iran worldwide,quot;

Is the truth really so painful?

It has no effect on me or my family, since I have no property or interests outside of Iran.

Thank you for considering me a great threat to your agenda. – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 31, 2019

Iranian tanker seized free to navigate

In August 15thThe Gibraltar Supreme Court ruled that Grace 1 was free to sail, just hours after the United States made a last-minute attempt to keep the ship under arrest.

The United States wants to seize an Iranian tanker captured by the United Kingdom (3:30)

Iran introduces new missile defense system

In August 23rdRouhani installed an air defense system built locally in the country's missile defense network at an opening ceremony in Tehran.

Iran started production after the purchase of Russia's S-300 system was suspended in 2010 due to international sanctions that prevented it from importing many weapons.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rouhani said the mobile surface-to-air system was "better than the S-300 and close to the (more advanced) S-400."

Iran introduces new missile defense system (2:47)

Zarif meets Macron

In 26 of August Iran's chief diplomat held talks with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of a G7 summit following a surprise invitation to the meeting in Biarritz.

"The active diplomacy of Iran in the search for a constructive commitment continues," said Zarif. "The road ahead is difficult. But it is worth a try."

The same day, Iran said it sold 2.1 million barrels of crude oil aboard the tanker that was seized in Gibraltar the previous month, adding that the new owner of the ship will decide its next destination.

Iran further exceeds the limits of the nuclear agreement

In August 30th, the UN said Iran was still exceeding the limitations established by its nuclear agreement with the world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium and refining it to a purity greater than that allowed in the agreement.

The quarterly report of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran was progressively receding from the pact in retaliation for the US withdrawal of the agreement and the subsequent renewal of sanctions that had affected Iranian oil sales.

Sanctions on Iran's space agencies

In September 3The United States imposed sanctions on the Iranian civil space agency and two research organizations, saying they were being used to advance the ballistic missile program in Tehran.

The measures imposed by the US Department of the Treasury. UU. They went to the Iran Space Agency, the Iran Space Research Center and the Astronautics Research Institute.

"The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch program as coverage to advance its ballistic missile programs," said US Secretary of State Pompeo.

United States intensifies pressure

In 4th of SeptemberThe United States increased economic pressure on Iran, blacklisting an oil delivery network that, according to Washington, is run by the IRGC.

The United States Treasury accused the blacklisted a group of companies, ships and individuals of violating the sanctions by supplying Syria with oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration said it would not accept a proposal for France launch a financial lifeguard to Tehran.

The United States offers money to the Iranian oil captain

The United States offered several million dollars to the Indian captain of an Iranian oil tanker suspected of heading to Syria, the State Department confirms.

The Financial Times reported the 5th of September that Brian Hook, the head of the State Department of Iran, had sent emails to Captain Akhilesh Kumar in which he offered "good news,quot; of millions of cash from the United States to live comfortably if he led the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, to a country where it could be seized

Iran activates advanced centrifuges

In September 7thIran began to inject gas into advanced centrifuges to increase its enriched uranium reserve and warns that time is running out for the other signatories of the nuclear agreement to save the historic pact.

Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Iran Atomic energy organization initiated advanced centrifuges in the enrichment facility in Natanz the Tehran's third step to reduce its commitments under the crumbling pact after Washington's withdrawal.

Bolton shot "over Iran,quot;

Trump in September, 10th announced via Twitter what's wrong with it fired Bolton, his national security adviser, saying he has "totally disagreed,quot; with many of his aggressive positions.

According to reports, Bolton's dismissal was related to a fundamental disagreement over the possible easing of US sanctions against Iran.

Aiming at Bolton, Iran said the United States should distance itself from the "warmongers."

Iran rejects accusation of Aramco attack

In September 14, Yemen & # 39; s Houthi Rebels responsibility for the drone attacks was attributed in Two large oil facilities of Saudi Aramco: Abqaiq, the world's largest oil processing plant, and the Khurais oil field, in eastern Saudi Arabia. Strikes before dawn knocked out more than a half of crude oil production of the world's leading exporter.

Pompeo quickly blamed Iran and said that "it has now launched an unprecedented attack against the world's energy supply."

"There is no evidence that the attacks came from Yemen," Pompeo said. said on Twitter, referring to the Houthis claim of responsibility. It does not provide any evidence to support your claim.

Iran rejected the "nonsense,quot; accusations of the United States, saying they were intended to justify actions against the country.

Trump attacks Iran at UNGA

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump in 24th September he lashed out at Iran and called on countries around the world to tighten the economic knot around them.

"One of the biggest security threats facing peace-loving nations today is the repressive regime in Iran," he said.

"The history of death and destruction of the regime is well known to all of us. Not only is Iran the main state sponsor of terrorism in the world, but Iran's leaders are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen, and at at the same time the regime is wasting the wealth and the future of the nation in a fanatical search for nuclear weapons. "

US sanctions to Khamenei's intimate circle

United States in November 5th imposed new sanctions on the inner circle of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including one of his sons.

The United States Treasury said Among the nine people sanctioned were also Khamenei's chief of staff, the head of the judiciary and high-ranking military figures. He said also blacklisted IranGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking during Friday prayers in Tehran (File: Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters)

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the sanctions "a sign of the desperation and inability of this regime to benefit from a diplomatic and logical approach,quot; to important international affairs, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iran starts feeding centrifuges

Iran in November 6th, the process of injecting uranium gas into centrifuges in its underground Fordow facility began.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television that the agency has delivered 2000 kilograms (4,400 pounds) from uranium or UF6 to the Fordow plant, under the supervision of UN inspectors.

Operation to protect the waters of the Gulf

A US-led naval coalition officially launched operations in Bahrain on November 7 to protect maritime transport in the turbulent waters of the Gulf, after a series of attacks that Washington and its allies attributed to Iran.

Iran, which has denied any responsibility for the mysterious attacks, presented its own proposals to boost Gulf security that deliberately excludes external powers.

& # 39; Nuclear explosion & # 39;

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of November 7 to prepare "a rapid nuclear rupture,quot;.

Iran's plans to increase its nuclear activity in Fordow raise concerns that Iran is positioning itself for a rapid nuclear leak. It is time for all nations to reject their nuclear extortion and increase pressure. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019

Iran knocks down drone & # 39; foreigner & # 39;

Iranian state news agency IRNA says air defense forces shot down an "unknown,quot; drone in November 8th.

The United States Central Command issued a statement later that Friday saying that the downed drones were not one of their own, and that all military drones were considered.

The alleged reports of an American drone that was shot down are incorrect. If a UAS had fallen in the CENTCOM AOR it was not a #DoD active. All US equipment has been posted. UU. – US Central Command UU. (@CENTCOM) November 8, 2019

"The alleged reports that a US drone was shot down are incorrect. If a UAS had fallen into the CENTCOM AOR, it was not an asset of the Department of Defense," said the US Central Command. UU.

Riots erupt

Riots in Iran erupt in November 15 after the government steeply raised fuel prices by up to 300 percent.

The riots spread to more than 100 Iranian cities and towns and became politicians when young and working-class protesters demanded that religious leaders resign.

The death toll varies. The opposition has said at least 631 people were killed while Amnesty International figures put it at more than 300. Both were fired by the Iranian authorities.

US sanctions to Iran's information minister

On November 22, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's communications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, for his role in "widespread censorship."

"Iran's leaders know that a free and open internet exposes its illegitimacy, so they seek to censor internet access to stifle protests against the regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press about the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA. UU. (File: Sarah Silbiger / Reuters)

"We are sanctioning the Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Iran for restricting Internet access, including popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and to the outside world," he added.

Chief of the Iran Guard

Addressing thousands of protesters in the capital, General Hossein Salami in November 25 He accused the United States, the United Kingdom, Iraq and Saudi Arabia of fueling riots in the country.

"We have shown moderation … we have shown patience towards the hostile movements of the United States, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran … but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines." he said.

Eight with & # 39; links to the CIA & # 39; arrested

The official IRNA news agency reported on November 27 that Iranian security agents arrested at least eight people linked to the CIA during deadly riots over rising gasoline prices.

"These elements had received training financed by the CIA in several countries under the protection of becoming citizen journalists," said the intelligence ministry. "Six were arrested while attending the riots and serving orders (from the CIA) and two while trying … to send information abroad."

The Pentagon denies reflecting on more troops

The Pentagon in December 5th denied a report that the US UU. He was considering sending up to 14,000 more troops to the Middle East to face a perceived threat from Iran.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the possible deployment would include more "dozens,quot; of ships and double the number of troops added to US forces in the region.

Warship seized

A U.S. Navy warship UU. He confiscated advanced missile parts in December 5th It is believed to be linked to Iran from a ship that stopped at the Arabian Sea.

In a statement, the Pentagon said an American warship found "advanced missile components,quot; on a stateless ship and an initial investigation indicated that the parts were of Iranian origin.

Prisoner exchange

In a rare act of cooperation, Iran and the US UU. December 7th prisoners exchanged.

Xiyue Wang, a US citizen born in China and held in Iran since 2016, was exchanged for Massoud Soleimani, an Iranian scientist detained in the United States.

The exchange was facilitated by the Swiss government.

The United States ambassador to Switzerland, Edward McMullen, greets Xiyue Wang in Zurich, Switzerland (File: Brochure through Reuters)

& # 39; Resistance budget & # 39;

In December 8, El presidente de Irán, Hassan Rouhani, anunció un "presupuesto de resistencia,quot; de $ 39 mil millones para contrarrestar las sanciones de Estados Unidos.

Rouhani dijo que el objetivo era reducir las "dificultades,quot; para ayudar al pueblo de Irán a superar las dificultades económicas.

El presidente iraní, Hassan Rouhani, hablando en una conferencia de prensa en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York (Archivo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

"Al contrario de lo que pensaban los estadounidenses, que con la presión de las sanciones la economía de nuestro país se encontraría con problemas, gracias a Dios hemos elegido el camino correcto … y estamos avanzando,quot;, dijo.

El presupuesto incluyó un aumento salarial del 15 por ciento para los empleados del sector público.

Sanciones a la aerolínea más grande de Irán

In 11 de diciembre, el Tesoro de los Estados Unidos impuso nuevas sanciones a la aerolínea más grande de Irán y su industria naviera, acusándolos de transportar ayuda letal a Yemen.

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Pompeo, dijo que Washington atacó a tres agentes generales de ventas de Mahan Air por el papel que supuestamente ha jugado la aerolínea en la proliferación de armas de destrucción masiva.

También se incluyó en la lista negra una red de envío iraní que Estados Unidos acusó de participar en el contrabando de ayuda de Irán a Yemen en nombre de grupos armados.

Restricciones de visa para funcionarios iraníes

In 19 de diciembre, Estados Unidos anunció que restringirá las visas para funcionarios iraníes por sus supuestos roles en la represión de protestas pacíficas e impuso sanciones a dos jueces iraníes.

Las sanciones impuestas por el Tesoro congelan cualquier activo que los dos jueces tengan en los Estados Unidos y prohíbe a los ciudadanos estadounidenses tratar con ellos.

US contractor killed

In December 27, a El ataque con cohete contra una base militar iraquí en Kirkuk mató a un contratista estadounidense e hirió a varios miembros del servicio estadounidense y al personal iraquí.

In its statement confirming the attack, the US-led coalition against ISIL did not specify who could be responsible, but later US officials blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, for the attack.

United States targets militia sites

Dos días después, el 29 de diciembre, el ejército estadounidense llevó a cabo "ataques defensivos,quot; en sitios en Irak y Siria pertenecientes a Kataib Hezbollah que, según Washington, fueron en represalia por el asesinato del contratista estadounidense.

Iraqi security sources and militias said at least 25 fighters were killed and another 55 were injured after the airstrikes in Iraq on Sunday.

Se observa un agujero después de un ataque aéreo en la sede del grupo de milicias Kataib Hezbollah en Qaim, Irak (Reuters)

At least four Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, sources said, adding that one of the raids had affected the headquarters of the Iran-backed group near the western al-Qaim district on the Syrian border.

Iran strongly condemned the attacks with a government spokesman who said: "The United States has shown its strong support for terrorism and its negligence for the independence and sovereignty of countries and must accept the consequences of their illegal act."

Protesters storm US embassy UU.

In December 31, miembros enfurecidos y simpatizantes de grupos paramilitares pro iraníes en Irak, irrumpieron en el complejo de la embajada estadounidense fuertemente fortificado en Bagdad, rompiendo una puerta principal y prendiendo fuego a partes de su perímetro.

Trump blamed Iran for killing the American contractor and the resulting tensions surrounding the embassy.

"Iran is organizing an attack against the US embassy in Iraq. They will be fully responsible," he said. wrote On twitter.

…. Iran will be fully responsible for the loss of life or damage caused in any of our facilities. They will pay a VERY BIG PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 de diciembre de 2019

US troops and Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, members of the PMF and their supporters, who had surrounded the embassy complex.

La sentada terminó el 1 de enero de 2020.

A protester holds a banner with the illustration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, burning in front of the US embassy during a protest in Baghdad on January 1, 2020 (File: Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters)

2020

Esper advierte que Irán podría estar planeando ataques contra intereses estadounidenses

Mientras tanto, en January 2, El secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos, Mark Esper, dijo que había "algunas indicaciones,quot; de que Irán o los grupos que apoya "podrían estar planeando ataques adicionales,quot; contra los intereses estadounidenses en el Medio Oriente.

"If that happens, then we will act and, by the way, if we receive news of attacks or some kind of indication, we will also take preventive measures to protect US forces to protect American lives," the Pentagon chief told reporters.

Estados Unidos asesina a Soleimani

En un ataque aéreo antes del amanecer en el aeropuerto iraquí de Bagdad en January 3, Estados Unidos ataca y mata Qassem Soleimani, el jefe de la Fuerza Quds de élite de Irán, y Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, el subcomandante de las milicias respaldadas por Irán conocidas como las Fuerzas de Movilización Popular, o PMF.

Irán promete represalias severas.