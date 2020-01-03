Tavis Smiley accused of sexual harassment by multiple women! #I also

Tavis Smiley is the last powerful African-American man who was defeated by the #MeToo movement. Tavis was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman on his staff last year, and his PBS program was canceled.
Tavis defended himself and asked PBS to do a full investigation. He thought the investigation would exonerate him. Well, I was wrong.
The report discovered & # 39; multiple & # 39; new accusations of sexual harassment against him.
Among the accusations contained in the newly published PBS report:
*** A former employee alleged that Smiley asked him to have lunch, and then asked him about the size of his bra, offering a trip to Victoria’s Secret in The Grove. The woman was finally fired from the program and was allegedly told she "knew too much,quot; about Smiley's actions, according to the report.
*** Several women interviewed for the report claimed to have consensual relationships with Smiley, but said the power differences caused an awkward relationship. A guest in the program who was involved said she was not invited back despite having introduced herself to Smiley.
*** Another producer in the Smiley program who had a sexual relationship with him was told that the relationship would be kept secret. However, she was fired when others found out. She told investigators she believed that other sex in the office played a role in her dismissal.
*** Another accuser said that Smiley asked him why he was "playing so hard,quot; on a business trip.
*** A woman claimed in 2000, Smiley grabbed her buttocks during a photo shoot, and then, by the way, made contact between her penis and her buttocks.
*** One woman claimed that when she visited Smiley's house, he opened the door and was not wearing pants. He later asked him to do a threesome with him and his executive producer Kimberly McFarland, who, according to the report, was seen naked in Smiley's bed with a scared look.