Tavis Smiley accused of sexual harassment by multiple women! #I also

Tavis Smiley is the last powerful African-American man who was defeated by the #MeToo movement. Tavis was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman on his staff last year, and his PBS program was canceled.

Tavis defended himself and asked PBS to do a full investigation. He thought the investigation would exonerate him. Well, I was wrong.

The report discovered & # 39; multiple & # 39; new accusations of sexual harassment against him.

Among the accusations contained in the newly published PBS report: