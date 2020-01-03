Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain got together at the airport





Tara Sutaria is, without a doubt, one of the best new Bollywood tickets. The stunner made her debut in Dharma Productions Student of the Year 2 last year alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff and then starred in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. She has been linked to her two male co-stars, however, she never accepted any of the reports. But, since recent weeks, reports of his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, have been making rounds and there seems to be no smoke without fire.

The duo is delivered to the PDAs of social networks from time to time and even get involved in each other's company by going out with the family and balancing their time alone. Today, we captured the couple that was rumored when they left the airport together, adding fuel to reports that they were together in the New Year. Check out these latest photos of the couple leaving the airport flaunting sportswear like never before.