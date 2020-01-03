Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul take a break after just five months of marriage

%MINIFYHTML0550e9d03e74c1ed64f72897acdd65df9% %MINIFYHTML0550e9d03e74c1ed64f72897acdd65df10%

WENN / Judy Eddy

A day after the New Year, YouTube stars have taken their individual social media accounts to announce that they have separated amicably, urging fans not to make & # 39; crazy speculations & # 39; about.

Up News Info –

Tana Mongeau Y Jake paul They are "taking a break" from their marriage, just five months after they got married.

YouTube stars exchanged votes in their native Las Vegas in July 2019, and broadcast the ceremony to fans who paid to see the nuptials.

But less than half a year later, Tana and Jake went to their social media accounts on Thursday (January 2) to reveal that they are moving away from their relationship at the moment.

%MINIFYHTML0550e9d03e74c1ed64f72897acdd65df11% %MINIFYHTML0550e9d03e74c1ed64f72897acdd65df12%

Alongside an instant of her lying next to Jake, Tana wrote on her Instagram page: "Ok, I don't know how to make a post of & # 39; we're taking a break & # 39; and this is strange as f ** k … I'm happy to be able to sit with Jake and laugh while we do this, but for the moment we both take a break to concentrate on our own crazy lives … I will never know what the future holds and always I will love Jake and everything we did (sic). "

"I am grateful to know that, throughout all this, I have made a best friend for a lifetime and I have found someone to live with when nobody understood me. Until 2020, working on us and my new Lamborghini since I have half of everything! no need for crazy speculation, this comes from a place of nothing but love. I love you Jakey. Thank you for the past year. "

<br />

Jake shared the same add-on on his own Instagram page, as well as similar feelings.

"While Tana and I sat next to each other writing subtitles about taking a break, we are literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the last two months have been and joking about how silly this all seems," he said. "I keep Thor's custody, but Tana unfortunately receives my Lamborghini. It would not change anything that happened … we are best friends and now it is better that we focus on our lives and see what the future holds." our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these subtitles and we all started laughing … this is very sweet, but it is the best for us right now) the last thing we want to see is that fan pages speculate "what happened" I really only need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau ".

<br />

The couple got engaged after Jake asked the question at Tana's 21st birthday party on June 23 (19).