Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul take a break 5 months after the wedding

YouTube stars Tana Mongeau Y Jake paul They are taking a break from their marriage.
The couple announced on Instagram on Thursday night that they are taking time to "focus on our very crazy lives." As your fans will remember, they got married at a really exaggerated ceremony in Las Vegas in July. On Monday, Mongeau revealed that there were problems in paradise in an hour-long video on his channel, which now seems to have been a means to prepare fans for what lies ahead.
When sharing a selfie of her, Paul and her dog Thor, Mongeau wrote in his caption: "Ok, I don't know how to make a post of & # 39; we're taking a break & # 39; and this is strange as f * # k .. "I am happy to be able to sit with Jake and laugh while we do this, but for now we are both taking a break to focus on our own lives."
"I will never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did," he continued. "I am grateful to know that, throughout all this, I have made a best friend for a lifetime and I have found someone to live with when no one understood me. Until 2020, working on us and my new Lamborghini since that I have half of everything! there is no need for crazy speculation, this comes from a place of nothing but love. I love you Jakey. Thank you for last year. "
For his part, Paul shared the same photo and said, "While Tana and I sat next to each other, writing subtitles about taking a break, we literally laughed at how crazy and stupid the last months have been and jokes about the silly All this seems. I keep Thor's custody, but Tana unfortunately receives my Lamborghini. "
"I would not change anything that happened," he continued. "We are the best friends and at this moment it is better that we focus on our lives and see what the future holds for us. (PD, our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these subtitles and we all started laughing). It is bittersweet but it is the best thing for us right now) the last thing we want to see is that fan pages speculate & # 39; what happened & # 39; we really only need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves.
While their subtitles clearly indicated that they were taking a break, their videos in their Instagram Stories hint that they could eventually divorce.
In a video, Mongeau tells Paul: "Hey, do you want to divorce?" This seems to be the same moment they took the photo for their split ad.
In his story, Paul posted two videos that he titled "It's OK to Divorce." In the first, sing the "F.U.N." song of Sponge Bob Square Pants and says: "Divorce is for friends who do things together."
As Mongeau intervenes, "U is for … not you and me."
In another video, Paul makes fun of his friends and says: "Here our friends are making TikToks about our divorce."
Their official announcement, however, argues that they are only taking a break. And Mongeau added in a final video about Paul's story that there is still hope for future reconciliation.
KCR / Shutterstock
In his hour-long video posted on December 30 entitled "The truth about everything," Mongeau revealed that she "got lost,quot; in what she called an "unhealthy,quot; relationship with her YouTube star partner.
"I am very unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in public view," he began. "I think I just put so much of me in Jake that I got lost. And that's not his fault and I don't blame him for that at all. It's just reality. I don't regret it."
He also revealed that his wedding "started as a joke," but quickly became real to her. She noticed that to keep Paul happy, she sacrificed what she wanted and let him do whatever he was forced to do.
"Everything is full of people who tell me how stupid I see myself 30,000 times this year," Mongeau continued. "And tell me they are so disappointed in me for not defending myself and being a boss bitch. It's hard because I don't know what I feel … I'm sad. I'm sick of my image is a doormat."
RIP. (for now), Jana.
