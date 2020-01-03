Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul announce that they will take a break from their marriage after only 5 months!

Earlier today, Tana Mongeau turned to social media to tell her followers that she and her husband, Jake Paul, decided to take a break! As you know, the two YouTubers got married just five months ago!

This also happens shortly after she posted a video in which she talked about their relationship more than ever, expressing how hurt she felt that people were convinced that they were faking their romance to get attention.

Now, next to a nice picture of her, Jake and her dog, leaning back, she wrote: & # 39; OK, I don't know how to make a publication of & # 39; we are taking a break & # 39; and this is strange as f ** k but because right now we are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives. I will never really know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. "

‘I am grateful to know that throughout all this I have made a best friend for a lifetime and have found someone to live with when no one understood me. Here we are by 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I have half of everything! There is no need for crazy speculation, this comes from a place of love. I love you Jakey. Thank you for last year, "the influencer continued writing his message.

Jake did not take long to react to Tana's post, simply commenting: "Wuv u."

However, he then proceeded to share the same image and write his own legend in which he mentioned that they both wrote their break statements while they were together.

According to him, they were also laughing at how crazy and silly everything looks and joking about their last months together.

Ad

Keeping the joke tone, he mentioned that while Tana will get her Lamborghini, she will keep Thor's custody.



Post views:

one