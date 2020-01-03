Sudan military plane crashes and kills 16

EL CAIRO – A Sudanese military plane crashed in the West Darfur region Thursday night, killing all 16 people on board, including two children, the army said. A Sudanese employee of the World Food Program and his family were some of the victims.

Several officers were also among those who died when the plane crashed in the restless region of West Darfur, which has recently experienced deadly ethnic clashes.

Abeer Etefa, spokesman for the food program for the Middle East and North Africa, said Friday that one of the organization's Sudanese employees, who was on board with his wife and two children, died in the accident. The food program was retaining the name of the staff member and other details, pending notification of family members.

The plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed five minutes after taking off from an airport in the city of Geneina, according to Brig. General Amer Mohammed al-Hassan, who posted a statement Thursday night on the official Facebook page of the Sudanese armed forces.