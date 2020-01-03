Sudan military plane crashes and kills 16

EL CAIRO – A Sudanese military plane crashed in the West Darfur region Thursday night, killing all 16 people on board, including two children, the army said. A Sudanese employee of the World Food Program and his family were some of the victims.
Several officers were also among those who died when the plane crashed in the restless region of West Darfur, which has recently experienced deadly ethnic clashes.
Abeer Etefa, spokesman for the food program for the Middle East and North Africa, said Friday that one of the organization's Sudanese employees, who was on board with his wife and two children, died in the accident. The food program was retaining the name of the staff member and other details, pending notification of family members.
The plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed five minutes after taking off from an airport in the city of Geneina, according to Brig. General Amer Mohammed al-Hassan, who posted a statement Thursday night on the official Facebook page of the Sudanese armed forces.
An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident, although there were no immediate reports of foul play. General Al-Hassan said the victims included seven troops, three judges and six civilians.
The city of Geneina has recently been the site of clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs that killed at least three dozen people, according to a health official and a local aid group.
On Thursday, the Sudan Red Crescent said the number of victims had increased to 48 dead and 167 injured in the violence. The local aid group also said that more than 8,000 families had been displaced when violence broke out in the region.
The clashes pose a challenge to the efforts of the transitional government of Sudan to end the rebellions of decades in areas such as Darfur. In response, rebel groups abandoned peace talks with the government and requested an investigation.
Prime Minister Hamdok visited the city this week and expressed his commitment to prosecute the perpetrators.
Air accidents are not uncommon in Sudan, which has a poor history of air safety. In 2003, a Sudan Airways civilian plane crashed into a hillside while trying to make an emergency landing, killing 116 people, including eight foreigners. Only a small child survived that accident, which involved a Boeing plane.