South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

South Africa dominated the first day of the second Test, as a succession of England batters gave away their wickets after getting on a flat surface in Cape Town.

Joe Root was delighted to win the pitch in a field that seemed perfect for batting, but his team could not take full advantage of the conditions, as they fell to 262-9 on the stumps.

After five of the first seven opened but could not kick, it could have been worse for England, but half a century from Ollie Pope (56th), with the support of Jimmy Anderson (3rd), helped them add 28 for the wicket final with The potential of some more for day two.

Despite winning the raffle, it was not all good news for England at the beginning of the day, since Jofra Archer was ruled out for an elbow injury, which means three changes in the XI of tourists for the defeat in Centurion with Jonny Bairstow joining the injured Rory Burns and Archer was lost and Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Bess replaced them.

After debuting in the middle order in New Zealand, Crawley (4) had his first opportunity as a starter, but there was no time to lie down, since Vernon Philander probed around his stump of the ball one and got his man with the last ball of the third envelope.

Crawley pushed forward, the ball slipped and Quinton de Kock swallowed the edge.

Dom Sibley, the opening main batter in only his fourth test, was joined by Joe Denly and, after seeing the new ball, the couple was very good until just before lunch.

The association was 55 years old when Kagiso Rabada returned to the attack and awarded South Africa a wicket. The rebound and only one hint of movement was enough to find the edge, De Kock dove to his right to take the catch and Sibley went for 34.

While Denly struggled to get going after the break, Root quickly dealt with his affairs in the afternoon session and arrived at 30 in the blink of an eye.

However, Anrich Nortje's introduction and his express pace soon changed things. Root was lucky when a confusion between De Kock and the first slip Rassie van der Dussen ended up with the ball exploding in the latter's hands after a thick outer edge.

However, there was no escape a couple of balls later. Nortje's fierce gorilla was superbly directed and took off from Root's glove and De Kock claimed a simple capture.

Denly (38) struggled for a few more attempts before a fairly meek dismissal when the left-hand spinner Keshav Maharaj slipped a straight between the bat and the pad and withdrew from the stump.

However, Stokes seemed to be getting England out of trouble. The left-hander was solid in defense and found the limits more regularly as his innings advanced, in addition to clearing the ropes with a powerful blow on Maharaj.

However, with half a century, and much more, there to take, he left, breaking a leading edge to cover himself more trying to turn a delivery of Nortje in the leg. That ended with a stand of 58 with Pope for the fifth wicket.

Jos Buttler came in and was positive from the start, throwing Maharaj by another maximum, and had reached 29 in just 27 balls before a Dwaine Pretorius beauty undid him. The wicketkeeper of England crawled on his stumps, as he had done with great affection up to that point, but this time there was a late move for Pretorius and a cutting edge to De Kock.

Pretorius had another one before Sam Curran (9) left one and lost his stump.

The second new ball came two laps later and Philander only needed a delivery to find Bess's edge while pushing outside to leave for a golden duck.

Pope tried to cultivate the strike, leaving Stuart Broad only one delivery in front of Rabada's next. But that was enough for the fast bowler to ruin the stumps of the man from England when his bat was trapped behind his platform.

With only Anderson in the company, Pope launched into the attack. Rabada saw a goalkeeper jump over De Kock's head for four, while Philander was hit twice in the head when the young Englishman reached 49.

Anderson passed a response from Rabada that allowed Pope to reach his second Test fifty in the next. He hit Rabada for four more, but the fun seemed to be over when he pulled out a couple of balls later, only for the repetitions to show that the bowler had surpassed himself by a non-ball.

Despite a frustrating end to the day, South Africa is heading for the second day in control, while England hopes Pope can take them to 300 before allowing Proteas openers to get to work.

