Soleimani's death will give Iran renewed legitimacy | Iraq

In the early hours of January 3, a US air strike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commander of the Units of Iraqi Popular Mobilization (PMU).

The attack may be the most imprudent foreign policy decision of US President Donald Trump in the Middle East. It was a serious violation of Iraq's national sovereignty and is likely to cause greater instability in the country and beyond.

It came after mass protests in Iran and Iraq that challenged the Islamic Republic both nationally and regionally. However, Trump's decision to approve the murder of Soleimani has given a lifeline to the Iranian leadership and its allies in Iraq by boosting nationalist sentiments and diverting attention from the failures of the Baghdad and Tehran governments.

Climbing in Iraq

After Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, or the "agreement with Iran," it became clear that the Islamic Republic would retaliate through its Iraqi representatives, undermining the influence of the United States in the Middle East.

As the United States imposed sanctions again and introduced new ones, Iran launched a low intensity war against the United States and its regional allies. It is suspected that it is behind multiple attacks against oil tankers in the Gulf, as well as an attack with drones at the Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Republic felt increasingly pressured in its country, as the economic situation deteriorated and it was forced to increase fuel prices by almost 200 percent, which caused massive demonstrations.

On December 27, Iraqi pro-Iranian militias inside the UGP attacked an Iraqi military installation, killing an American contractor and injuring several troops. Two days later, the United States responded with an air strike against several targets related to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia that is part of the UGP, which resulted in the death of at least 25 of its members.

The situation intensified and on December 31, the US embassy. UU. In the Green Zone of Baghdad she was assaulted and her reception area caught fire. The blatant nature of the violation of the heavily fortified diplomatic complex sent a message to Washington that Trump clearly did not receive.

This latest violation of Iraqi sovereignty will not only result in greater frustration among the Iraqi public, which will cause the US. UU. Be even less popular, but it will also lead to renewed pressure on the lame Iraqi government to expel the 5,000 US forces stationed there.

Iraqi anger

Since October, Iraq has witnessed a wave of protests against corruption, poor government management and the deterioration of living conditions throughout the south and center of the country. Protesters have also rejected Iranian interference and government support.

Never has Iran's influence in Iraq been so precarious since the 2003 Iraq war. Iranian affiliated UGP have been accused of attacking protesters, who are mostly their Shiite co-religionists. Iranian consulates in Najaf and Karbala were burned down and Adel Abdul Mahdi, the Iraqi prime minister, to whom Iran supported, had to resign before the escalation of violence against peaceful protests.

Iraq has never faced an intra-Shia crisis on this scale. However, the US attack will likely undermine the Iraqi protest movement and can bring Shia forces together. While Iraqis may have protested against the PMUs, they would feel even more outraged that the United States attacked one of its own leaders who led the fight against the Islamic State from Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS). The United States turned al-Muhandis into a martyr.

Trump's decision to assassinate him and Soleimani offered a lifeguard to militias affiliated with Iran, as well as the Islamic Republic, changing the anger of Iraqi protesters from corruption to the flagrant violation of national sovereignty.

A potential setback

With only 10 months left for the U.S. presidential election, Trump seems to fail in one of his main campaign promises of 2016: withdraw from U.S. commitments abroad, particularly in the Middle East. After the dismissal of the US embassy, ​​his administration announced 750 troops He would be sent to the Middle East, with 4,000 more preparing to follow him.

This adds to the 14,000 US staff members. UU. They have been deployed in the region since May as a result of escalating tensions with Iran, including 3,000 that were sent in October after the drone attack on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

If the security situation deteriorates further, it will probably be necessary to commit more troops. Iran has several fronts where it can intensify its efforts against the US. UU. And its allies, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and the Gulf.

In Iraq, it can intensify UGP attacks against US troops and facilities. It can also press for the Iraqi government to demand the withdrawal of US forces from the country. Pro-Iranian political parties have already requested it in the past, most recently after Trump visited a US base Unannounced A year ago, without meeting Abdul Mahdi in Baghdad. The attack by the United States gives them another opportunity to renew this demand.

In addition to the UGP and the pro-Iranian political factions, other Shiite forces are also not particularly happy with the United States presence in Iraq. Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, whose Sairoon coalition won the majority of seats in the 2018 parliamentary elections, has always been cautious of Iranian influence in Iraq and has faced pro-Iranian groups, but has even opposed American influence He came to fame after 2003 by leading his militia in a years-long fight against US forces in Iraq. Several hours after the attack by the United States, he issued a statement lamenting the deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis and ordering his militia, the Mahdi army, to mobilize "to protect Iraq."

As we enter a new decade, the events of the last week show how the United States continues to misunderstand the ramifications of its actions in the Middle East. Trump has given the besieged Islamic Republic and the PMU the opportunity to change the narrative of the Iranian and Iraqi protest movements away from them and to the United States. What the Islamic Republic and its allies lost in the death of two military commanders will be compensated with the use of their martyrdom as a source of new legitimacy in Iraq and beyond.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.