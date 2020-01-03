Sofia Richie's daughter and Scott Disick, Penelope twin in pink ski clothes!

Sofia Richie returned to the slopes in Aspen with her boyfriend, Scott Disick's family, and it seems that she and her daughter, Penelope, decided to twin for the fun skiing trip. The two girls swayed with a bright pink outfit and it was really nice to see them so close that they would coordinate their winter outfits.

The 21-year-old girl was wearing a pink quilted jacket, a silver coat and black ski pants.

In addition, he seemed to combine his ski helmet with the padded jacket since they both had the same shade of hot pink.

Speaking of matching colors, the 7-year-old daughter of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian swung pink from head to toe as she walked side by side with her father's girlfriend.

It seems that the two were heading to the bunny tracks so that the child could ski safely.

However, judging by her Instagram post, it seems that Sofia showed how daring she is alone, since the photo showed her posing on top of the mountain with a snowboard beside her.

In the caption, he also mentioned the equally daring color he used, and wrote: "Brightly colored scarves are necessary."

This photo also showed her rocking in a black helmet, so the rose she held in the paparazzi photos was probably from Penelope.

The model seems to be very close to Scott's three children!

After all, there are pictures of her hanging out and having fun with all of them, especially during the holidays that have just passed!

You may know that Sofia and Mason, 10, were seen on shopping trips this winter.

In addition, he posted a photo of her and Reign hugging in front of a fire on the first day of 2020, captioning: "HAPPY just where we are supposed to be."



