Sentinel Champions Tournament: Justin Thomas, one of the first leaders | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML3ba3e8830c9b44e5ee262a8f742b81d19% %MINIFYHTML3ba3e8830c9b44e5ee262a8f742b81d110%





Justin Thomas had a good start in Hawaii

%MINIFYHTML3ba3e8830c9b44e5ee262a8f742b81d111% %MINIFYHTML3ba3e8830c9b44e5ee262a8f742b81d112%

Joaquin Niemann has an advantage of a shot after the opening round of the Sentinel Champions Tournament, with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler among the chase group.

Niemann, who participated for the International Team in the Presidents Cup last month, published seven birdies in a ghost-free 65 to head the leaderboard in Kapalua.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Thomas made birdies on four of his last six holes to take second place ahead of Fowler and Matt Kuchar, who registered five under 67, while Jon Rahm and defending champion Xander Schauffele in group three moved away.

Thomas played alongside Schauffele on the opening day

The uncut event is only open to players who have won on the PGA Tour during the previous calendar year, with 34 of the eligible players choosing to play in Hawaii.

Niemann, winner of The Greenbrier in September, followed a 30-foot birdie in the room with a gain of two putts in the next and then collected shots in the seventh and ninth to reach the turn at 32.

Niemann is making his tournament debut at the event by invitation only

The Chilean accelerated a foot of 10 feet in 12 and added another from a similar distance in 15 of par five, before going up and down from the back of the green of 18 for a closing birdie to set the club's goal.

Thomas was one under after 10 holes, but he made his move by rolling on a footer of 10 on 11 and making three birdies on a four-hole stretch since 13, with the 2017 champion closing his card free of imperfections with A close range win in the end.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

American trio Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff and Tyler Duncan join Rahm and Schauffele in four minors, while Dustin Johnson registered a minor of 71 in his first regular PGA Tour event since August.

Watch the Sentry Champions Tournament all week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues Friday starting at 11 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.