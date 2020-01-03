Sentinel Champions Tournament: Exit times for the second round | Golf news

By Sky Sports Golf
Last update: 03/01/20 8:04 am
Departure times for the second round of the Sentinel Champions Tournament at the Plantation Field in Kapalua, Hawaii.
(USA Unless indicated, all the time GMT)
Starting at hole 1
Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland
1950 Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes
2000 Max Homa, Kevin Na
2010 Paul Casey (English), Chez Reavie
2020 Adam Long, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)
2030 Gary Woodland, Martin Coach
2040 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (can)
2050 Patrick Reed, Jim Herman
2100 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner
PGA Live Golf Tour
January 3, 2020, 11:00 p.m.
Live
2110 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor)
2120 Ryan Palmer, Sebastián Muñoz (Col)
2130 Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa
2140 Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
2150 Xander Schauffele, JT Postón
2200 Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Spa)
2210 Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff
2220 Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
2230 Joaquín Niemann (Chi), Justin Thomas
Watch the Sentry Champions Tournament all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday starting at 11 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!