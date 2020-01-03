Sentinel Champions Tournament: Exit times for the second round | Golf news

By Lisa Witt
Last update: 03/01/20 8:04 am

Jon Rahm finished second in the 2019 Sentry Champions Tournament

Departure times for the second round of the Sentinel Champions Tournament at the Plantation Field in Kapalua, Hawaii.

(USA Unless indicated, all the time GMT)

Starting at hole 1

1950 Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes

2000 Max Homa, Kevin Na

2010 Paul Casey (English), Chez Reavie

Casey scored a 74 over one during the opening round on Thursday

2020 Adam Long, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)

2030 Gary Woodland, Martin Coach

2040 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (can)

2050 Patrick Reed, Jim Herman

2100 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner

2110 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor)

2120 Ryan Palmer, Sebastián Muñoz (Col)

2130 Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa

2140 Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

2150 Xander Schauffele, JT Postón

Schauffele (left) played alongside Justin Thomas on opening day

2200 Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Spa)

2210 Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff

2220 Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

2230 Joaquín Niemann (Chi), Justin Thomas

Watch the Sentry Champions Tournament all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday starting at 11 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!

Sentinel Champions Tournament: Exit times for the second round | Golf news

