Selena Gomez begins 2020 with relaxing yacht vacations in Hawaii

Selena Gomez He is sunbathing in Hawaii.

The "Look at Her Now,quot; singer begins 2020 with a "relaxing,quot; vacation with her close friends. On New Year's Eve, Gomez put on a green bikini while enjoying time on a yacht with her best friends.

"Selena will spend a week on the Hawaiian island of Oahu to ring in 2020," a witness tells E! News. "She is staying in a house with her group of close girlfriends and everyone is enjoying a relaxing vacation with the beach and hanging out together."

"On New Year's Eve they spent the day on a yacht sailing. Selena was sunbathing on the upper deck and drinking water," the source continues. "Some of her friends drank champagne cocktails, but she held on to the water."

Later in the day, the group was seen sitting chatting and eating snacks.

"Selena seemed completely relaxed and happy. She had no makeup and was very casual and comfortable with everyone," the source shares. "It was a quiet day and just an opportunity to be in the water enjoying the perfect weather."