Selena Gomez begins 2020 with relaxing yacht vacations in Hawaii

Selena Gomez He is sunbathing in Hawaii.
The "Look at Her Now,quot; singer begins 2020 with a "relaxing,quot; vacation with her close friends. On New Year's Eve, Gomez put on a green bikini while enjoying time on a yacht with her best friends.
"Selena will spend a week on the Hawaiian island of Oahu to ring in 2020," a witness tells E! News. "She is staying in a house with her group of close girlfriends and everyone is enjoying a relaxing vacation with the beach and hanging out together."
"On New Year's Eve they spent the day on a yacht sailing. Selena was sunbathing on the upper deck and drinking water," the source continues. "Some of her friends drank champagne cocktails, but she held on to the water."
Later in the day, the group was seen sitting chatting and eating snacks.
"Selena seemed completely relaxed and happy. She had no makeup and was very casual and comfortable with everyone," the source shares. "It was a quiet day and just an opportunity to be in the water enjoying the perfect weather."
"At night, they walked along the beach and enjoyed the sunsets in Kailua. All the girls hugged and posed to take pictures," the witness continues. "They had a lot of fun and then returned to the house to watch movies and relax."
"There was no big party or anything wild," the source adds. "They love their girls time and being together on the beach and in a beautiful place."
Gomez's friends Courtney Lopez Y Sam Lopez, who are among vacation attendees, took Instagram to share photos of the trip. In a photo, you can see the couple sharing a hug in an idyllic place.
Raquelle Stevens, Gomez's best friend, is also on vacation with the singer of "Lose You to Love Me,quot;, and also took Instagram to share photos behind the scenes. In a photo, Raquelle can be seen on the yacht with Courtney.
"Friends for a decade ❤️", subtitled the complement.
This trip to Hawaii comes a few days before the release of Gomez's new album, Rare. The 27-year-old Disney student spent the holidays signing copies of her new album, 4,000 of them! So, it seems that he is taking a much-needed break before returning to work!
Rare It falls on January 10.
