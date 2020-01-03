See the jokes of Ellen DeGeneres that left Hollywood laughing and screaming

Attention to each and every one Ellen DeGeneres Show Guests: Take care of your back!
When you turn on Ellen Degeneres& # 39; dear talk show, chances are you can expect some dance, kindness and a list of stars.
But loyal fans also know that this day star loves to make a joke, and nobody is safe. Whether they surprise guests during their conversations or ask celebrities to move away from the set, Ellen can be the queen of jokes.
And maybe it's just one of the many reasons why it deserves a special prize at the 2020 Golden Globes.
This weekend, the Hollywood actress and comedian will receive the 2020 Carol Burnett Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
"From her sitcoms, to standing up, to becoming a basic element of the home on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated the public for almost 25 years with her undeniable charm and ingenuity," HFPA previously shared when announced the news for the first time. "In addition to her television success, she is a defender and philanthropist, she lends her voice to those who don't have it and spreads kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony." "
Before Sunday's big show, we wanted to recognize only some of his hilarious jokes. While it is important to be kind to each other, it is also important to laugh. The moments below will certainly help!
Harry Styles
When the One Direction singer was ordered to put on a headset to follow Ellen DeGeneres' orders, the hilarity quickly followed. It is safe to say that the pizza delivery man did not expect such a special stop.
Taylor Swift
We can't shake this joke! Ellen DeGeneres scared "YO!" singer so much that she fell to the ground! Fortunately, everyone can laugh and see it again and again.
Kris Jenner
A keeping up with the Kardashians Star in the 99 cent shop only? It certainly happened when the favorite mother of the United States joined Ellen DeGeneres in a hilarious joke that has been seen more than 6 million times.
Milo Ventimiglia
the We are Star could not believe what he was experiencing when a page called "Constance,quot; entered his dressing room. Ultimately, it was Ellen DeGeneres planning another epic joke for her guest before the show.
Melissa McCarthy
When Ellen DeGeneres reaches the ear of your favorite celebrity, anything can happen! Such was the case when Melissa went to the dry cleaners and pretended to feel sick.
Justin Bieber
Do you think you are coming to an informal conversation? Better think again! Ellen DeGeneres is known for scaring her guests in the middle of her interviews. It certainly happened to the "Baby,quot; singer when a mysterious person came out of what appeared to be a table.
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid is here! As fans know, the actor has always been a great sport when performing stunts during his visits in The Ellen DeGeneres show. One of our favorites was when Ellen got into Dennis' ear while joking with a crane employee.
Bruno Mars
Ellen, your jokes are amazing … just the way you are! Before appearing on the show, the Grammy winner pretended to be sick when a nurse arrived in his dressing room. With the help of Ellen DeGeneres, Bruno managed to silence the impressive joke.
Idina Menzel
Even when Ellen DeGeneres is out, her co-hosts will play! The team of The Ellen DeGeneres show they were able to scare the Frozen Star with a real-life Olaf.
For more jokes, look The Ellen DeGeneres show working days Check your local listings online.
