See the jokes of Ellen DeGeneres that left Hollywood laughing and screaming

Attention to each and every one Ellen DeGeneres Show Guests: Take care of your back!

When you turn on Ellen Degeneres& # 39; dear talk show, chances are you can expect some dance, kindness and a list of stars.

But loyal fans also know that this day star loves to make a joke, and nobody is safe. Whether they surprise guests during their conversations or ask celebrities to move away from the set, Ellen can be the queen of jokes.

And maybe it's just one of the many reasons why it deserves a special prize at the 2020 Golden Globes.

This weekend, the Hollywood actress and comedian will receive the 2020 Carol Burnett Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.