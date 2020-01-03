See Karlie Kloss's reaction to a contestant's Kushners comments

2020 already has a reality television moment worthy of shame to report.
In the Thursday night episode of Gateway Projectcontestant Tyler Neasloney apparently shaded host and judge Karlie kloss about his connection with Kushner. Like E! readers surely know, the supermodel is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner—Who is best known for being Ivanka Trumphusband and principal advisor to the president Donald Trump.
The controversial comment came after designers were challenged to create a Parisian-worthy look for Kloss, using only materials found in Goodwill. Neasloney, who wanted to create "a very traditional atmosphere like Montauk, Martha & # 39; s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana,quot;, designed a set with frills and a pencil skirt.
While Neasloney was proud of his work, having used only "four pairs of pants,quot;, the judges were impressed. This is where the grim comment came in …
"It is definitely wearable somewhere other than Paris or Montauk or Martha's Vineyard," he judges Brandon Maxwell criticized "I can't see Karlie using it anywhere, honestly."
"Not even for dinner with the Kushners?" Neasloney joked with confidence.
As expected, this comment was met with an expression of surprise from Kloss herself and groans from fellow Neasloney designers.
"Oh no! Tyler, don't say that out loud," a contestant muttered as others gasped.
When Neasloney began to feel the tension, he tried to minimize his joke.
"That is your husband."
Still, Kloss closed any mention of her husband and redirected attention to the failed look. The track expert not only described the design as "cheap,quot;, but felt that he "really lost the mark,quot; in regards to its aesthetics.
Behind the scenes, Neasloney made it clear that he didn't want to say anything with his comment. A feeling that reiterated about its elimination.
"Karlie, I want you to know that I'm not a jerk," he concluded. "I'm a professional, so what I said before didn't have a hidden agenda, no meaning, nothing like that."
Be sure to watch the Neasloney show after sitting with Gateway Project mentor Christian Siriano over.
Gateway Project airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
