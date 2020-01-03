Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup Pool in Jeddah | News news





Austrian couple Albin Ouschan and Mario are defending the champions of the Pool World Cup

Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup Pool, which will take place from June 23 to 28 in Jeddah.

The Pool World Cup has been an important event set in 9 balls since 2006 and adopts a direct elimination format. The matches are race to 7 in the first two rounds, race to 9 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and race to 11 in the final.

The recently formed partnership with Matchroom Pool kick initiates a 10-year agreement, during which the Kingdom aims to raise the pool profile to the grassroots level through training visits, player appearances and school seminars.

Barry Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport

The president of Matchroom Sport, Barry Hearn, said: "This is a great moment for the 9-ball pool. The sport is expanding worldwide and we are delighted to be able to take one of the largest and most prestigious events to the Middle East." .

Hearn added: "This is a great opportunity for pool fans in Saudi Arabia to see the world's elite players in one of the biggest tournaments. It's also an opportunity to help us grow this fantastic sport in the Middle Orient and we look forward to working with our partners to offer a great event, particularly benefiting popular interest in the pool and inspiring young people in Saudi Arabia to achieve excellence in this sport. "

