Sam Waterston arrested for the second time in Jane Fonda's protest against climate change

The actor of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; He has his first contact with the wives in October 2018 when he first marched next to the & # 39; Barbarella & # 39; in Washington, D.C. for Friday's Fire Drill rally.

Actor Sam Waterston will spend part of the New Year handcuffed after joining a friend Jane Fonda in his weekly protest over climate change in Washington, D.C.

The "Grace and Frankie"The co-stars led the first Fire Drill rally on Friday, 2020, which ended with Waterston among a group of protesters who were arrested after calling the heads of fossil fuel companies for contributing to the threat of global warming.

The incident on Friday (January 3) marked the second arrest of the 79-year-old man, less than three months after he was arrested when he first marched with Fonda.

The "Barbarella" icon managed to avoid problems with the police this week, as it was previously arrested five other times since the beginning of the protests in early October (2019).

The director Josh Fox and "also participated in the last meeting"Big little lies"star child Armitage Iain, who had shown his spirit of activism for the last time at the end of November when the 11-year-old boy hit the pavement in Washington, D.C. to demand immediate action from legislators.

The news comes a week after the comedian of Fonda and Waterston, comedian Lily tomlinHe was arrested at a protest on Friday after the Christmas fire drill.