Sam Hunt throws & # 39; Sinning with you & # 39; one month after DUI arrest

WENN / Instar

The new song of the singer of & # 39; Take Your Time & # 39; It was originally scheduled for release in November 2016, but was delayed when it had problems with the law in Nashville, Tennessee.

Up News Info –

Country singer Sam hunt He released his new song "Sinning with You" on Thursday (January 2), his first offer since his DUI arrest last November (19).

The singer was picked up by police officers in Nashville, Tennessee, after they saw him driving the wrong way on the city's Ellington Parkway. They found two open containers of alcohol in their vehicle after stopping Hunt. After the arrest, Hunt tweeted an apology for his "poor and selfish" decision, and is now recovering his musical career with a new release.

<br />

Reflecting on the message of the song in an interview with Rolling Stone, Hunt explained: "It is a metaphor for a boy from a small town who was raised with traditional values, many of them rooted in the church and faith. value systems that I grew up around are rooted in religion and the church. "

"You start reading books and talking to people who grew up in different environments, and you try to gather that knowledge and find some meaning, some truth. Talk about the broader search for truth and understanding, in terms of how it is supposed to live your life ".

While the song was initially scheduled for release in November, it was pressed until 2020 after its DUI arrest.

After the arrest, Hunt was charged with a misdemeanor for an open container, as well as DUI charges, and must appear in court on January 17.