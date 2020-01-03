Sam Hunt releases new song sinning with you after DUI arrest

Sam huntThe new music is finally here.

The country singer released his long-awaited new single "Sinning With You,quot; on Friday, and it's an introspective look at religion and how a person's relationship can evolve over time.

The fans of the singer will remember that this single was supposed to come out months ago. Originally scheduled for a release on November 22, Hunt's DUI arrest in Nashville on November 21 led him to change the release date of the single.

Now that it has finally arrived, let's analyze the lyrics.

In the first verse, Hunt sings about growing up in a religious family and how, through time and education, he learned to question everything. (By context, his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, is the daughter of a pastor.)

While singing: "Raised in the first bank / Praises to Yeshua / Case of repression of a small town / Your body was baptized / So deprived of rights / I was your favorite confession."