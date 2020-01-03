Sam Hunt releases new song sinning with you after DUI arrest

Sam huntThe new music is finally here.
The country singer released his long-awaited new single "Sinning With You,quot; on Friday, and it's an introspective look at religion and how a person's relationship can evolve over time.
The fans of the singer will remember that this single was supposed to come out months ago. Originally scheduled for a release on November 22, Hunt's DUI arrest in Nashville on November 21 led him to change the release date of the single.
Now that it has finally arrived, let's analyze the lyrics.
In the first verse, Hunt sings about growing up in a religious family and how, through time and education, he learned to question everything. (By context, his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, is the daughter of a pastor.)
While singing: "Raised in the first bank / Praises to Yeshua / Case of repression of a small town / Your body was baptized / So deprived of rights / I was your favorite confession."
"My past was checkered," continues the lyrics. "Your impeccable record / I was probably in danger / Your place or my place / His grace and your grace / I felt the same for me."
In the choir, the 35-year-old (who hasn't released an album since his debut Montevallo in 2014), defies the rules that his religion taught him about love and sex.
"I never felt I was sinning with you," he sings. "I always felt like I could talk to God in the morning / I knew I would end up with you / I always felt that I could talk to God in the morning / If it's so bad, why did I feel so good? / If it's so bad, why it never felt like / sinning with you? / sinning with you. "
Basically, Hunt says that love is love. If it feels good, do it.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the star said that the song is an expression of how he learned to practice free thinking.
"It's a metaphor for a boy from a small town who was raised with traditional values, many of them rooted in church and faith," he told the media. "Most of the value systems I grew up with have their roots in religion and the church. You start reading books and talking to people who grew up in different environments, and you try to gather that knowledge and find some meaning, something of truth. it speaks of the broader search for truth and understanding, in terms of how you are supposed to live your life. "
He also said he hopes LGBTQ couples who have struggled with their faith can relate to the song.
According to Rolling StoneWhen asked if he intended that queer people could draw a parallel with their own experiences through the lyrics, Hunt said without losing his rhythm, "100%."
"You hope we can evolve from some of the naivety that may or may not have been rooted in right or wrong," he explained. "But more tradition has been transmitted. I think it is important that we think about these things and not accept the rules because they are rules. We should try to understand the & # 39; why & # 39; behind the things we do and the moral structure that we apply to our lives. It takes some life and learning, but I'm always looking for that. "
Nashville Metropolitan Police Department
The fans of the singer, no doubt, are excited that the song will finally come out after his arrest for DUI.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by E! News, Hunt was stopped when they saw him driving on the wrong side of the road. The officers' description said there was "an obvious smell consistent with the alcoholic beverage,quot; coming from the singer's car, and also noted that there were two empty beer cans in the vehicle. According to reports, Hunt's blood alcohol content was .173, and officials noted "numerous signs of deterioration in all tests performed." He was released from the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center after paying a bail of $ 2,500 the next morning.
After the incident, the star released a statement apologizing for his behavior.
"On Wednesday night I decided to drive home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville," he said. tweeted at the time. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to all who, without knowing it, took a chance and disappointed. It won't happen again."
The country star has a cut-off date set for January 17, 2020.
