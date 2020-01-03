Rumor has it that the real thing is ripping off Loni Love by Amanda Seales: "They are doing what they did to Tamar Braxton,quot;

Tamar Braxton may be having the last laugh when it comes to who is his permanent replacement after being fired a few years ago from The Real. It is rumored that Amanda Seales' permanent housing job is in place of Tamar and Loni Love.

As you have already heard, there is a rumor that the ladies of The Real knew about Tamar's dismissal before it happened. There is even more talk that Love was the one who orchestrated it.

After years of testing the invited hosts, there was a leak that announced that Amanda Seales would join the panel in a permanent position.

According to Youtuber Tasha K, they are replacing Loni with Seales. Tasha claims to have a strong source that says the comedian's recent strange behavior on the show is because she got the start.

There was a similar report in another forum that said the transition will not be immediate: Fox will wait until his contract ends in June and he will refuse to renew it.

A source states: ‘The girls in the program are tired of Loni taking over the entire spotlight. The hosts and the network no longer consider that it fits well, so they have a plan to replace it with the Insecure woman who has a similar personality but will not be as bossy as it will be new. They are doing what she did to Tamar. "

There have also been rumors that Loni could be launching his own nightly program, so he won't be able to watch both daytime and previous television.

Tasha K's video also claimed that Loni’s boyfriend is cheating on her with someone else. The blogger says that Love is aware of infidelity but continues to post photos with her man to act without discomfort.

Do you think The Real is done with Loni?



