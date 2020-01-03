Rose McGowan forced to have long hair to be hired in Hollywood

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Hunger / Rankin Magazine

The actress of & # 39; Charmed & # 39; She shaved her head for the first time in 2015, but a Hollywood executive told her that no one would hire her if she did not meet society's beauty standards.

Up News Info
Rose McGowan I felt that men "could hear the words that came out of my mouth for the first time" when they shaved their hair.

The "Charmed"The actress finally shaved her hair in 2015, after sporting a pixie cut for a while in advance. And speaking with Hunger magazine, she confessed that she only wore her old long braids on the advice of Hollywood executives.

"I always had short hair while growing up. Then, when I was in Hollywood, they told me that I had to have long hair, otherwise men wouldn't want to fuck me," he said, adding: "If they didn't." They don't want to fuck me, they didn't hire me. A woman told me that. "

However, Rose admitted: "The longer my hair is, the less powerful I feel," before suggesting that its current cropped appearance forces people to take it more seriously.

"The side effect I noticed when I shaved my head is that men could hear the words coming out of my mouth for the first time," Scream actress revealed. "They couldn't hear me before. I didn't expect that."

