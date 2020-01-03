Ronald Pump ready for Naas | Racing news





Ronald Pump

Matthew Smith was delighted with Ronald Pump's recent effort for obstacles and is planning to return to the fences in Naas this month.

The Meath County coach has been on the lookout for a third-degree rookie chase for more than three miles on January 26 for a while, but he decided that a Christmas race would not hurt him in such an improved position.

Ronald Pump justified his coach's decision with an excellent weight-bearing performance in the defeat at Leopardstown, which followed his second behind Fakir D & # 39; oudairies in the Fairyhouse Grade One Drinmore Rookie Hunt.

Granting lumps of weight to the winner Treacysenniscorthy, Ronald Pump finished hard to be defeated only half a body at a disadvantage of 25 runners.

Smith said: "Our goal was to pursue third-degree rookies in Naas, and we felt there was no harm in meeting him at Christmas to regain his confidence in the obstacles."

"That has been the goal, and it still is. What happens there will guide us in the direction we must follow next.

"They've raised £ 5 to a 150 rating, so there are many options for him."

"He ran a cookie of that weight. He was giving the winner 2 pounds 1lb. Another 20 yards, and by the way he was finishing, he would probably have gotten up. It's hard to come from behind in Leopardstown."

"It's all good, it's not a bother for him."