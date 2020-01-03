Ron Howard calls President Donald Trump "Egomania morally bankrupt"

Wenn

The director of & # 39; Solo: A Star Wars Story & # 39; he counterattacks the current president of the United States after POTUS called Hollywood & # 39; amoral elitists who hate the average Americans & # 39 ;.

Filmmaker Ron Howard has labeled the president of the USA UU. Donald Trump a "mad ego morally bankrupt (sic)".

The "Solo: a Star Wars story"The director was responding to a critic who insisted that it was" the only negativity of Hollywood and the Democrats "when it comes to Trump, after the Oscar winner minimized the apparent successes of the president's economy.

"In the entertainment industry, many of those who have known / worked with Trump think that while his reality show was fun and worked for a long time, he is a selfish, dishonest and morally bankrupt selfish person who doesn't care about anything or anyone more than his fame and bank account and is pushing the United States, "the star tweeted.

Howard defended the entertainment industry after another Twitter user accused Hollywood of being "amoral elitists who hate average Americans."

"Honestly, it is not what I have seen or felt throughout my life of the vast majority of people in the entertainment business," he said.Happy Days"Star responded." In fact, I must say that it is quite the opposite. Most are not from LA or NY to begin with. Now Trump is both an elite and a reality show star. "

Howard previously appeared in the 2016 satirical movie "The art of Donald Trump's deal: the movie", who starred Johnny Depp and pointed to the businessman who became a politician during his presidential campaign.