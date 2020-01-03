Rod Stewart and son summoned to the court of Florida after the alteration of New Year's Eve

Instagram

According to reports, the success creator of & # 39; Maggie May & # 39; and his adult son Sean Stewart lost their cool after being denied entry to a private event at the exclusive Breakers Resort in Palm Beach.

Rocker Rod Stewart and his adult son Sean Stewart they have been summoned to appear in court in Florida after an altercation with a resort employee on New Year's Eve (December 31).

The success creator of "Maggie May" and his family, including some children, were at the exclusive Breakers Resort in Palm Beach on Tuesday night when they tried to enter a private event held in the children's section of the place.

The Stewarts were denied access and asked to leave the area, but the singer and his son, Sean Stewart, allegedly lost their cool over the incident and confronted an unidentified employee at the check-in desk.

According to a police report obtained by page six of the New York Post, former reality star Sean stood "face to face" with the worker and "pushed" them back, before Rod "approached (the victim ) and throw a punch. " , hitting them in the "left ribcage area".

Police were called by the altercation, and the Stewarts were interrogated for the confrontation.

They claimed that the employee had become "argumentative" with the group, which "in turn caused them to be agitated," but Rod subsequently "apologized for his behavior in the incident."

The police said the robbery had been captured by surveillance cameras, with images that apparently showed Rod and Sean as "the main aggressors," and the veteran rocker seemed to "intentionally hit (the victim) against (his) will" .

No arrests were made at that time, but the alleged victim plans to press charges against the father and son, who could face a charge of simple aggression.

They were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5, 2020.

Stewarts representatives declined to comment on the news.

Sean Stewart, 39, is no stranger to the law, as he has suffered multiple clashes with authorities over the years, including spending three months behind bars for kicking an unconscious person in front of a Los Angeles restaurant in 2002, and driving with a suspended license in 2010

Sean is Rod's son with his first wife. Alana Stewart.

The singer, who is now married to Penny lancaster, has a total of eight children with five different women.