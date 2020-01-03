Rihanna leaves nothing to the imagination in Valentine's Day zip-up lingerie photos: Drake and Chris Brown are drooling

Rihanna decided that there will be no album in 2020. Instead, she will launch the sexiest Valentine's lingerie collection. Many predict that Chris Brown and Drake will drool over the new photos.

Rihanna teamed up with one of her favorite designers, Adam Selman, for an ultra-special Savage x Fenty lingerie collaboration with zip fasteners, panties and babydoll dresses that make things very accessible.

Selman is the brain behind Rihanna's iconic "bright nude dress,quot; for the 2014 CFDA Awards. The 31-year-old pop star shared several photos of the sensual creations and fans love them.

A fan said: “What a way to start the new decade! They already informed me that mine is on its way! I'm looking sooo much forward! "

Another commenter stated: "Why is she always perfect like this? How to start 2020 in the best way? ❤️".

In a new interview, Selman explained why he decided to leave nothing to the imagination: “You can unpack a full cup, and your tit is outside, or you can make your panties become panties without crotch. I really wanted to have full sex because, why not?

He went on to talk about working with Rihanna saying: “It was fun to dive in and not feel any restrictions on whether it is too sexy or not sexy enough. I think the perfect balance between sweet, savory and super sexy is over. "

He added: “When Savage started, I wanted something different from what was on the market, and I wanted him not to apologize. I think that in the story we have working together, I take a very similar approach to my design, and I know how he likes to look at things. "

He continued: “Having a collection of active clothes, I think about how women move and how bodies move and the actual function of clothes now. And I think the lingerie is strictly for the user. It is not for the user's partner, whoever it is. I think it is for the person who uses it, and it is supposed to empower them in whatever scenario they are in. That is a mentality that I also tried to wear to my sportswear. I really think it's supposed to empower and embolden. "

Selman told the interviewer that the collection was inspired by the lingerie of the 80s and Frederick of Hollywood.

Ad

According to the company's website, parts are available now and prices range between $ 16 and $ 84.



Post views:

0 0