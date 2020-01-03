Richard Sherman responds to criticism after the All-Pro selection

Richard Sherman hit his critics after the corner of the San Francisco 49ers got a deserved bonus.

The 31-year-old defensive back was included in the second team when The Associated Press announced on Friday the NFL All-Pro teams.

Sherman was criticized by some for signing an incentive-based contract that he negotiated when he joined the 49ers in March 2018.

Sherman, a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, won a $ 1 million bonus for his Pro Bowl selection last month and reportedly will get double that amount after his All-Pro selection.

Sherman tweeted this Friday:

Fans, please find me all those receipts of "He negotiates a bad business,quot; … I want to see something – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Many of Sherman's followers were forced to respond with links to articles by analysts who believed he had made a big mistake in negotiating such an agreement on his own behalf.

He wrote in one of a series of publications: "There is no agent fee for me. Keep the money I earned. Fellas, these agents negotiate incentives on agreements all the time. You do all the work to achieve them and see the benefit." "

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Week 17 to finish as the best seed in the NFC, securing the home advantage in the playoffs and a first-round goodbye.