RHONY – Luann De Lesseps leaked her own admission story to avoid media scrutiny

Earlier this week, Royal Housewives of New York Star Luann of Lesseps revealed that she had started drinking alcohol again after completing the trial period she received as a result of her arrest on Christmas Eve in 2017 for drunken and disorderly conduct at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. However, a new report states that the story may not be exactly as it seems.

How RHONY Fans know that De Lesseps went directly to rehab after her arrest, and she returned a second time a few months later. De Lesseps was able to negotiate a plea agreement after his arrest to avoid jail, and one of the main conditions of his probation was that the 54-year-old woman had to avoid alcohol and illegal drugs.

Luann de Lesseps de RHONY says she is drinking responsibly again after completing the trial period https://t.co/WC2PuceWGc – People people) January 1, 2020

However, he was found in hot water with his probation officer earlier this year when an alcohol test failed. De Lesseps confessed that she had two mimosas after her cabaret show in Chicago, and her violation of probation took her back to court.

Again, she could avoid jail. But, in addition to avoiding alcohol and illegal drugs, Lesseps had to complete 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week and complete a Victim Impact Class of MADD.

De Lesseps successfully completed his probation in August, but continued to insist that his sobriety was important to her. According to People Magazine, the countess decided, after a long period of self-reflection, to start "drinking the responsibility again,quot; at times. And it was De Lesseps herself who told the store that she was "toasting for a happy new year ahead."

Nevertheless, Page six states that instead of the story being a "celebration of a milestone,quot; on the road to recovering from Lessep, it was actually an attempt by the RHONY star to get ahead of journalists who had begun to suspect that he had fallen out of the car.

In November, De Lesseps claimed that he was still sober. But, experts say the countess was intoxicated at two different public events recently, and the media began to realize that De Lesseps was drinking again.

"The new year has been a moment of reflection," de Lesseps said. Persons. "I learned a lot about myself and I'm in a very good place and I'm finally back in the driver's seat."

Ad

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New York We will return to Bravo in the spring.



Post views:

0 0