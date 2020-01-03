RHOD: Kameron Westcott doubles in favor of rival Stephanie Hollman

The dispute between Leanne Locken and Kary Brittangham is not the only issue that occupies a central place at the Real Housewives of Dallas meeting. During the first part that aired Wednesday night, Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott faced each other face to face.

While Stephanie feels that Kameron despises her, Westcott feels that Hollman thinks she is a dumb blonde.

While discussing her different opinions, Stephanie stood firm when she said: ‘Do you feel you treated me kindly? Do you feel that you listened to me and respected me? If you are my friend, you would listen to me and treat me like a human being and not like a dog. "

Kameron throws a bomb indicating that she was contacted by a country club to which the Hollman belong and told them a good word, and it hurts the feeling that Stephanie would call her a stalker when she did something good for her without her family. knowledge.

RHOD's husband, Travis, tweeted about his claim.

‘Thanks Kam for taking me to the Club (Country). Since you are not a member of my club, it probably meant a lot to everyone who doesn't know you so you can have your blessing. Just hearing you say that makes me laugh. #RHOD # back to reality. & # 39;

The tweet was forwarded by a popular Bravo fan page.

Kam clapped in the comments section.

‘Actually yes … I answered to take them to a club. I'm not a member, but people approached me directly asking about them, since they didn't know them. It was painful for me to hear them talk behind my back about my "ego,quot; when I had been kind to them and had done them a favor without wanting anything in return! "I tried to be kind and got a name called and ridiculed in return."

It is safe to say that Stephanie and Kameron will not be on the same page soon.



