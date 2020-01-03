RHOD: Brandi Redmond's racist video reappears amid Leanne Locken's scandal

The second half of the Real Housewives of Dallas season surrounds the racist behavior of Leanne Locken towards Kary Brittingham. Now, co-star Brandi Redmond is being criticized for an old Instagram story that has resurfaced.

Brandi was one of the co-stars who condemned Leanne's mocking and hateful words about Brittingham. In a video that has gone viral, Brandi is seen squinting and speaking with a Chinese accent.

Steve Kemble, Leanne's close friend and wedding planner, called Redmond to ask for the clip she replied: "Do you think it's fun to make fun of yourself or others? Let's be clear, I made fun of season 2 (where the video came) through the narrowed eyes and I made fun of myself. It's good to know that we all come from different cultures and ethnicities. "

Then he mentioned Saturday Night Live in a separate tweet that talks about humor.

‘2020 @nbcsnl has always been a dream because they never disappoint. Life is love and laugh. There is a difference between humor and hurtful. I will always choose to love you and hope to make you laugh. Greetings to a new year and decade. Let's do it! & # 39;

At first, RHOD's personality saw nothing wrong when he was called by dozens of fans. Later he offered an apology … more or less.

& # 39; I feel you feel that way. If he auditioned or acted for comic entertainment, he would supplant. I have done for different things and that video was taken out of context without the backstory. I'm sorry I offended everyone. "

Many people have pointed out that this may be something that was orchestrated by Locken to take away the heat in preparation for the second part of the Dallas meeting, where they will place it on the bench.

